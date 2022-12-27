California still has 3 million middle-class tax refunds pending

Are you among the 3 million California taxpayers who have not yet received the middle class tax refund?

Bah-nonsense, indeed!

The latest on this inflationary stimulus payment comes with a festive asterisk. The most recent data from the Franchise Tax Board was last updated on December 16. The FTB usually updates distribution numbers every Wednesday, but the agency didn’t update the data last week, perhaps on a holiday break before Christmas.

As of mid-December, the state reported that it issued 14,967,941 MCTR payments, either via direct deposit or debit card. Interestingly, debit card distribution has now surpassed direct deposit flow with 8,011,510 money cards issued versus 6,956,431 electronic transfers.

Since October, we have been updating readers on the MCTR program. Here’s a brief summary:

The state is sending $9.5 billion in inflation relief funds to approximately 18 million California taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of less than $500,000. Payments range from $200 for certain high-income individuals to $1,050 for two-filer households with one qualifying dependent.

Similar to the pandemic-related Golden State stimulus payment programs, MCTR recipients must be California residents and taxpayers in order to qualify. The state will base relief payments on adjusted gross income found on 2020 tax returns.

The remaining 3 million payments will reach taxpayers in the form of a debit card (or paper check, but more on that below) between now and mid-January 2023.

So why so many debit cards versus direct deposits? Tax filers had to be refund recipients to get an electronic MCTR. If you owed money to California on your 2020 tax return, you’ll get a debit card.

Now, some people are not very happy with the terms of the debit card. The cards (stamped with a Golden State grizzly bear) are being issued by New York Community Bank as part of a $25 million contract with card provider Money Network Financial Inc.

Some reader concerns included:

Card Activation: Once a user calls and activates the card, NYCB opens an account for that user.

FTB Response: That account is linked to the MCTR only and will be closed when the card is depleted.

Readers were quite concerned about their data being sold to third parties, including their Social Security number.

FTB Response: FTB’s agreement with Money Network allows the use of information received from the State of California for the purpose of marketing the middle class tax refund payment debit card issued.

But reader Johanne G. was not consoled by that answer: “I found a place where the information you received from the FTB differs from the NYBC Consumer Privacy Notice. On the first page of NYBC’s notice, in the FACTS section, it clearly states that “when you are no longer our customer, we will continue to share your information as described in this notice.”

That bank’s privacy notice also states: “The types of personal information we collect and share depend on the product or service you have with us. This information may include Social Security number and income; account balances and payment history; transaction history and credit history.

On the back of the form, the bank states that it “does not share” personal information with its affiliates or non-affiliates. However, you have a “formal agreement” between nonaffiliated financial companies to market financial services to you.

For any debit card recipients who’d rather skip all that financial gibberish, they can opt out, activating a paper check, hopefully before next Christmas.

Here are some reminders on how to do it:

—Rejecting the terms and conditions of the cardholder agreement, which results in the funds being returned to FTB, which will then issue a check.

—It is not necessary to contact FTB once the person has called Money Network at 800-542-9332 and has declined the terms and conditions of the cardholder agreement. With this option, it can take up to 12 weeks to receive a check in the mail.

Those who agree to the terms and conditions of the cardholder agreement must activate their MCTR debit card and request that Money Network send a check. With this option, it can take up to 10 days to receive a check. They must call 800-240-0223 to activate the debit card and 800-542-9332 to request a check.

When calling the 800-542-9332 customer service line, it’s important to listen to all the options before choosing the right one. (After hearing the initial message, which lasts about 2 minutes, callers can press “9” for an agent.)

Do you need more info? The state has established a page on the FTB website where residents can check eligibility and how much will they receive.

And please keep us posted as well. You can email me at sgowen@scng.com with your concerns, experiences, and general MCTR angst. Happy Holidays Taxpayers!