California state senate passes bill allowing MORE open-air drug sites in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to rule on a new bill that would allow more open-air drug locations in his state, despite the disastrous pilot attempt in San Francisco that will now be shut down.

The bill, SB 57, was passed yesterday by the state senate and now lies with Newsom’s office, where it will be passed into law if signed.

It would allow addicts to use their drugs with needles and other paraphernalia paid for by the taxpayer. He hasn’t indicated which way he’s leaning yet.

The bill passed yesterday with 21 Democratic votes over 10 Republican rejections and eight votes against.

The California Senate Republican Caucus had begged Newsom’s office to veto it.

“Having people go higher than a kite on heroin and other dangerous drugs, and then let them take to the streets is just insane,” Republican Senate Caucus Chairman Brian Jones said in a statement.

Drug addicts injecting into San Francisco’s Tenderloin Linkage Center, a city-run site set to close this year after failing to make a dent in the city’s drug epidemic

San Francisco’s Tenderloin Linkage Center was heralded as an avant-garde approach to tackling the city’s drug epidemic, but only one in 1,000 addicts actually sought treatment there.

The bill would create state-funded and supervised drug use centers in three major cities; LA, Oakland and San Francisco, all of which have serious drug problems

Newsom’s office would not be drawn on whether or not he intends to side with his fellow Democrats.

Legislation before the Governor will be judged on its merits, a spokesman said The San Francisco Chronicle.

Feeding the drug epidemic with drug dens and needle stocks is like pouring gasoline on a forest fire. It only makes the problem worse California Senate Republican Caucus

A similar effort in San Francisco was launched by city officials last year but has already been halted due to the disastrous result.

The center cost a whopping $19 million in taxpayers’ money.

DailyMail.com observed rows of drug addicts outside the facility injecting into their legs in broad daylight.

The city recently announced that it would not renew the $75,000 per month lease for the location.

San Francisco’s new district attorney Brooke Jenkins has vowed to crack down on drugs in the city by targeting drug dealers rather than addicts or centers.

The bill was proposed by Senator Scott Wiener, who says it is a “proven” way to reduce the number of overdose deaths.

In their letter to Newsom’s office, the Republican Caucus of the California Senate pleaded, “It is not humane or compassionate to allow individuals to live, shoot, or die in the street without giving them the aid and assistance they need to survive.” recover and live. fulfilling lives.

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s new district attorney, says she will tackle the city’s drug problem by cracking down on drug dealers

State Senator Scott Wilk said: “Instead of focusing on a strategy to help people get their lives back, get off drugs and get treatment, CA Dems is focusing on giving people free needles.” and a safe place to shoot.’

But the San Francisco site attracted only a small number of the thousands in need of assistance.

In 2018, Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill because it not only fueled the crisis but also opened workers at the centers to federal criminal charges, despite protecting them from state prosecution.