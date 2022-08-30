California requires 100% of retail sales of electricity to produce zero-emissions by 2045

<!–

California Govern Newson’s climate action progresses with the approval of a new bill on Tuesday that requires 100 percent of retail electricity sales to be from low-carbon sources by 2045, but the new bill means the additional $3.2 billion in costs will fall of the state’s 27 million taxpayers.

Assembly Act 1020 contains annual quotas to be met, the first being that 50 percent of all electricity sold must be renewable by December 31, 2026 and at least 60 percent four years later.

According to the California Globe, those who passed the bill are “ignoring” the additional costs for the Ministry of Water Resources to build infrastructure and ensure accessibility, which is now the responsibility of residents using 29 public water services from the agency.

However, a leader of a major California gas and oil advocacy group is also tired that while the bill will help meet climate change goals, it leaves the state’s economy vulnerable.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said in a: pronunciation“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years now and this is the first governor who hasn’t sat down with this industry to talk about what a plan would be to meet our climate change goals, but protect the economy.”

Assembly Bill 1020 is one of six proposals submitted to lawmakers seeking to support Newsom’s efforts on climate change.

The latest bill means that the sale of electricity must come from renewable energy, which can be solar, hydrogen, wind, geothermal and biomass energy.

California currently has 5,922 wind farms, 56 hydrogen stations and more than 230,000 homes in the state have solar panels — but this is a long way from what is needed to meet the 2045 target.

In July, Newsom urged the state to raise its target for offshore wind to at least 20 gigawatts by 2045 – the Biden administration set a target of 30 gigawatts for the entire US by 2030.

Assembly Bill 1020 comes less than a week since California banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

On August 25, California became the first in the world to enforce the ban.

Automakers are now required to reduce the number of gas guzzlers they sell to meet the plan’s first quota, which states that 35 percent of new cars, SUVs and small pickup trucks sold in California by 2026 will be zero-emission vehicles.

The quota will increase every two years, by 51 percent in 2028, 68 percent in 2030, and then 100 percent of all new vehicles sold must run on batteries five years later – 20 percent of these vehicles sold could be hybrid plug-ins.

However, like Assembly Bill 1020, there are several obstacles that state officials must address to ensure that the gas ban on new cars is reasonable for all Californians, such as incentives for consumers to buy expensive EVs and millions of additional charging systems.