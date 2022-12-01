California reparations committee recommends $223,200 for descendant of slaves

A California reparations commission has suggested that descendants of slaves in the state should be compensated $223,200 each for “housing discrimination.”

The nine-member Reparations Task Force was created by California Governor Gavin Newsom as part of the nation’s largest-ever effort to address slavery reparations.

A focus of the California task force was “housing discrimination” — it is estimated that California’s 2.5 million black Californians need compensation of about $569 billion, according to the New York Times.

That’s more than California’s spending of $512.8 billion in 2021 — including funding for schools, hospitals, universities, highways, police and corrections.

The task force is due to submit its final recommendations to the legislature in June 2023.

Their estimates came after the task force organized meetings across the country to meet with members of black communities to better understand the economic impact of slavery.

The task force has identified four other causes for reparations: mass incarceration, wrongful property seizures, black business devaluation, and health care.

The panel is also considering how payment should be made – some suggested tuition and housing allowances, while others suggested cash.

“We’re looking at reparations on a scale that’s the largest since Reconstruction,” task force member Jovan Scott Lewis, a professor at Berkeley, told the Times.

An example of housing discrimination the task force has considered is Russell City, a city that once existed near the San Francisco coastline that provided a haven for black families fleeing violence in the Deep South.

The task force was told by people living in Russell City, which has since been bulldozed, that the area had been replaced by an industrial estate and residents had been evicted.

A former resident, Monique Henderson-Ford, told the Times she was paid $2,200 for her home — less than a third of what she bought it for.

“Imagine if the houses were still there,” she said. “We’d all be sitting on a fortune.”

The median wealth of black households in the US is $24,100, compared with $188,200 for white households, according to the most recent Federal Reserve Board Survey of Consumer Finances, the Times reported.

After a task force meeting in September, Newsom vetoed a bill that would have extended its lifespan.

The bill, introduced by Assembly and Task Force member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, would have allowed them to deliberate for another year until 2024.

Jones-Sawyer hoped it would give time to hear more testimonials, but some disliked the idea.

‘[The bill which would extend] is a betrayal of black Americans,” said Tiffany Quarles, a member of the public at a hearing, CalMatters reported that. “We’ve been waiting for 400 years. We don’t need an extension.’

The task force met in September at the California Science Center in South Los Angeles.

At that meeting, it talked about the time frame within which damages should be considered and whether payments should be made exclusively to Californians.

It also said it had consulted with historians about how reparations had been paid in previous circumstances, such as after World War II.

The next meetings are scheduled for mid-December, according to the government’s website.

Earlier this year, the task force produced a 500-page document outlining why African Americans who are descendants of 19th century slaves should be given “elaborate reparations.”

