California Rep Tom McClintock’s realtor wife Lori died after taking a herbal weight loss treatment

Lori, the wife of Congressman Tom McClintock of California, died of dehydration caused by an herbal weight-loss treatment, a coroner has found.

Lori, 61, died last December from extreme dehydration caused by white mulberry leaf. It caused severe gastroenteritis which caused Lori to have diarrhea and vomiting.

It’s unclear whether the politician’s wife took a dietary supplement containing white mulberry leaf or if she drank a diet tea with the leaf as an ingredient, but a “partially intact” leaf was still in her stomach when she died, according to the autopsy obtained by Kaiser Health News.

Lori had been trying to lose weight and had also joined a gym before her death on December 15, 2021.

Her autopsy report says her death was caused by “dehydration due to gastroenteritis due to adverse effects of ingesting white mulberry leaf.”

Her death highlights the dangers of herbal and weight-loss supplements, a huge but barely regulated industry worth $54 billion in the US.

It remains unconfirmed where Lori bought the white mulberry leaf. It is known to aid weight loss by preventing sugar and carbohydrate cravings.

In April, Senators Dick Durbin and Mike Braun proposed a bill that would force FDA approval of dietary supplements.

Currently, the FDA oversees some of the industry, but companies don’t need its approval to market diet products or supplements.

White Mulberry Lead can be purchased in various forms online and in health food stores. It is FDA approved and is sometimes used to treat diabetes

There are also different forms of white mulberry leaf available in tea and as a powder on Amazon for just $12.99

WHITE MULBERRY LEAF: THE CHINESE HERB USED FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND DIABETES Mulberry leaf tea is often used as a dietary supplement and as a treatment for: diabetes mellitus. The leaf extract slows down the uptake of glucosethat help the body keep blood sugar low, in the same way as medicines used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is also used to treat colds and many other conditions, but there is little scientific evidence that it treats such conditions. The leaf grows on shrubs or trees in China, bears a fruit that resembles a blackberry and is often eaten by silkworms. The FDA approved the use of White Mulberry Leaf Reducose in 2019. Reducose is classified as a food ingredient and thus requires FDA approval. However, it contains only the water extract of a white mulberry leaf – and is not the whole leaf itself. The FDA generally does not approve dietary supplements, which has led to calls for more regulation in the industry. Among those calling for that law to be changed are Senators Dick Durbin and Senator Mike Braun.

Braun and Durbin say it poses a danger to consumers, many of whom assume the products are safe when they are not.

McClintock’s family has not yet commented on the results of her autopsy.

White Mulberry Leaf can be taken in a pill or as a powder.

It is also commonly brewed as an herbal tea and is often used to treat diabetes.

The leaf works by slowing the body’s absorption of glucose.

McClintock, 66, returned from Washington DC after voting in Congress the night before.

He found his wife unresponsive at their home in Elk Grove on December 15, 2021.

In a statement at the time, he said: “The darkest day and the most terrible nightmare of our family has arrived.

“Lori’s gone.”

dr. D’Michelle DuPre, a former forensic pathologist in South Carolina, told Kaiser Health News that mulberry leaves “have a tendency to cause dehydration, and part of the use for that may be to help someone lose weight, usually through fluid loss, which is something that can be done in the past.” in this case was just a bit exaggerated.’

Tea and herbal remedies used for weight loss can cause dehydration because they cause your bowels to move more often, removing extra water that is retained in the body.

If the person does not rehydrate then, they risk organ failure related to dehydration.

No deaths from the white mulberry plant have been reported in the past 10 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

A member of the Republican Party, McClintock served as California’s governor in the 2003 recall election and as lieutenant governor in the 2006 election.

According to the AAPCC, about 148 people reported ingesting white mulberry plants to national poison control officials, mostly in cases where children had ingested it.

Dietary Supplements and Herbal Medicines Is a $54 Billion Industry, According to the Council of Responsible Nutrition.

The same source says that about 80 percent of Americans use dietary supplements.

