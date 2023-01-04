California ranks third in worst value for renters

“Survey Says” looks at various rankings and scorecards that assess geographic locations, noting that these numbers are best viewed as a mix of artful interpretation and data.

fuss: Only two states have worse deals for renters than California.

Source: My trusty spreadsheet compared the Census Bureau’s housing data and compared 2021 to 2016 for 50 states plus the District of Columbia. To create a rent value metric, states were scored by five-year change in rental costs, share of financially burdened tenants in 2021, change in expenses in 2016-21, change in rental households in 2016-21, and residents per rental unit in 2021. derived from a state’s average grade.

Topline

My scorecard placed California as the third worst value for renters, ahead of only Nevada and Arizona. After California came Georgia and Florida.

The best states were North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Montana and Ohio.

Details

This five-year housing history has included a pandemic push to find larger living spaces and mortgage rates at historic lows, driving homeownership rates up 11% nationwide versus 1% growth in renter households.

Unfortunately, homeless people were hit by skyrocketing rent costs and considerable pressure on family finances.

But let’s start with the basics. California had the most renting households with 5.73 million or 13.6% of the nation’s 42 million. Those renters equal 44% of households in the state, the third-largest share of renters behind it. DC at 58% and New York at 45%. After California, Nevada was 41% and Hawaii and Texas were 37%.

But consider a measure of popularity (or not), the five-year change in tenant numbers.

California saw renter households contract by 1.5% between 2016 and 2021. That still ranked 34th.

The biggest dip was in West Virginia, which was down 9.9%, then Hawaii, which was down 6.2%, Michigan, which was down 6.1%, Rhode Island, which was down 6% and Louisiana, down 4.8%. A total of 24 states had fewer renters.

Utah had the #1 gain with 18% more renters than DC with 10%. Texas was up 9%, New Jersey was up 6% and Washington state was up 5%.

So why the decline in California? Note the price tag.

Renting in California will cost an average of $1,750 per month in 2021, with only Hawaii higher at $1,774. After California, DC came in at $1,668, Colorado at $1,491 and Massachusetts at $1,487.

But what really matters is how much rent has gone up.

California tenants suffered the sixth-largest rent inflation in 2016-2021 – an increase of 27%. The largest increases were found in Idaho, Washington State and Nevada at 31%, Arizona at 28% and Colorado at 27%.

Those rising rents made balancing a household budget difficult.

High rental costs left 3.2 million California tenant households financially “burdened,” which is defined as 30% or more of income going toward housing costs.

No state had more. No. 2 was Texas with 2 million, New York with 1.8 million, Florida with 1.6 million, and Illinois with 745,000.

That financially struggling herd means that 56% of California renters were defined as “burdened” by rent versus 51% nationally and the third highest level of “unaffordability” in the US.

Florida had the largest share of tenants with charges at 59%, followed by Hawaii at 58%. Louisiana and Nevada followed California at 56%.

Perhaps the best news in the Census renters report for California renters was that the number of taxed renters fell from 2016-2021 – by 1%. But that decline is tied more to the drop in renters statewide than to any financial progress.

Nationally, financially stressed renters rose 4% nationally, with increases in 34 states. The biggest jump was in Utah, up 26%, then Alaska at 21%, Wyoming at 18%, Texas at 17% and Nevada at 14%.

And tenants are moving into California’s expensive rental properties.

In 2021, the typical California rental unit was 2.73 people – the highest number in the country. No. 2 was Hawaii at 2.67, then Utah at 2.51, Nevada at 2.49 and Mississippi at 2.45. Florida was No. 7 at 2.43.

Note that “overcrowded” housing is not just about cost sharing. Density is often high in states such as California and Utah, which have relatively youthful populations with many families with children.

It boils down

To help explain poor rankings like California’s, I’ve divided the states into three—from worst to best. What did it tell me about the 17 lowest value states for rentals?

They are pricey: Rent costs were $1,382 per month in the low-ranking states in 2021 versus $957 in the highest-ranking states. That is a difference of 44%.

They become more expensive: These costs increased 24% in the bottom 17 between 2016 and 2021 versus a 16% gain in top states.

They are a greater burden: 37% of renters in low-ranking states experienced financial stress from housing costs in 2021, versus 31% in top-ranking states.

They are busy: 2.44 people per rental unit in low-ranking states versus 2.13 in top-ranking states.

But renters seem to be flocking to places that could roughly be considered a bum.

Low-ranking states had 24.3 million renter households in 2021, compared to 8.4 million in the top-ranked states. And in five years, the renter base grew 1.7% in low-ranking states, while shrinking 1.3% in top-rated states.

Why the popularity of seemingly low-value states? The three most important words of real estate: jobs. Jobs. Jobs.

The lowest-ranked states created 3 million jobs in 2016-2021 versus a loss of 460,000 jobs in the highest-ranking states.

Renters look for opportunities, even if it’s a more expensive trip.

Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com