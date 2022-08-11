California plans to increase water supply if drought hits

The western United States has been experiencing a devastating drought for more than two decades, with water levels at Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, at historic lows.



More than two decades of devastating drought, exacerbated by human-caused climate change, means California must harvest, recycle and desalinate much more water, the state governor said Thursday.

Gavin Newsom unveiled an “aggressive” new strategy to combat a dwindling water supply and said he wants to strengthen aging infrastructure to keep up with the rapidly changing environment.

“Climate change means droughts won’t just last for two years, as it has in the past,” Newsom said in a statement.

“Drought is a fixture here in the American West and California will adapt to this new reality.”

The blueprint unveiled Thursday calls for more above-ground storage and better ways to capture the billions of gallons of rain that normally just end up in the ocean.

It also includes plans to recycle much more water and desalinate seawater.

The American West has been experiencing its worst drought in more than a millennium for over 20 years.

As part of drought-fighting efforts, Southern California residents have been told not to water their lawns more than once or twice a week — the root of much murmuring among some of the wealthiest homeowners in the world. the area.

Scientists predict that California’s already congested water supply will decline by another 10 percent in the coming decades, with the current drought believed to be part of a prolonged drought of the region.

That process is being accelerated by global warming, where humanity’s uncontrolled combustion of fossil fuels continues to pump insulating gases such as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The planet has already warmed by an average of 1.2 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era and is expected to get even hotter even if governments meet their pollution reduction targets.

The higher temperatures exacerbate the effects of the drought, with more moisture evaporating from the soil even as plants try to suck up more of it, causing less flow into rivers and streams.

“Regardless of drought or flooding, in this changed climate there will be less water available for people to use,” the state’s 16-page plan says.

“To keep up with the pace of climate change, California needs to act smarter and faster to update our water systems. Modernizing our water systems will help replenish the water that California will lose due to hotter and drier weather.”

“California needs to capture, recycle, desalinate, and conserve more water… to use water that would otherwise be unusable, efficiently stretch resources, and expand our capacity to increase water from major storms for droughts.”



