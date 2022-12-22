California, No. 1 for homeowners, but 12th-worst for ownership growth

The “Looking Glass” thinks about economic and real estate trends through two different lenses: the “glass half full” of the optimist and the “glass half empty” of the pessimist.

fuss: California has the most residents living in a home they own than any other state, but its property growth rate is the 12th slowest in the nation.

Source: My trusty spreadsheet analyzed recently released 2021 housing data from the American Community Survey by the Census Bureau for the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Debate: How can more Californians enjoy homeownership?

Glass half full

I must admit I didn’t know that no state has more homeowners than California. The 7.46 million households living in their own homes in 2021 equaled 9% of all U.S. homeowners.

Texas was number 2 with 6.7 million, followed by Florida with 5.7 million, New York with 4.2 million and Pennsylvania with 3.6 million.

And when we look at the growth in the number of owner-occupied households from 2016 to 2021, California’s 549,459 increase ranked No. 3 among the states.

Tops was Texas with 922,973 owners in five years, followed by Florida with 910,338.

Glass half empty

When it comes to homeownership, the discussion usually focuses on the proportion of the total population that owns their home.

According to this math, California ranks poorly with 56% of the state’s 13.3 million households living in their own homes by 2021. That’s a number 49 share, ahead of only the District of Columbia at 42% and New York at 55%.

Ownership share tops were West Virginia and Maine at 75%, then Michigan, Minnesota and Vermont at 73%.

Also of concern is the growth in the number of owned households in California. The state only saw an 8% increase in 2016-21, the 12th smallest gain among states.

Nevada leads the nation with a growth rate of 22% over these five years. Then came DC at 21%, Arizona at 20%, Florida at 19%, and Idaho at 19%. Texas placed 12th with 16%.

Slowest growth? North Dakota at 2%, then West Virginia at 4%, Iowa and Oklahoma at 6%, and Kansas at 7%.

It boils down

Let’s remind ourselves of a major reason why California ownership remains just a dream for many people: cost.

Census statistics show that the state has the third most expensive homes in the US with an average value of $648,100 and ranked No. 20 in value in 2016-21 (36%). Those factors accounted for an average monthly cost of $2,523 for homeowners with mortgages, ranked No. 3 among the states.

Those costs add up to the second highest financial stress in the country, with 38% of owners carrying mortgages defined as financially burdened, paying 30% plus of income for housing.

So perhaps it is also noteworthy that despite the cost, the homeownership pool in California is larger than all owners in DC, Wyoming, Alaska, Vermont, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Delaware, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, Maine, Idaho , Nebraska, West Virginia, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.

That’s 17 states plus the country’s capital.

Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com