California neo Nazi arrested in Poland outside Auschwitz with sign reading ‘suck 6 million d*cks’

A California neo-Nazi known for his racist jokes around the San Francisco Bay area was arrested in Poland for wearing a swastika and posing with vulgar banners taunting Jewish leaders outside the front gate of Auschwitz.

Jon Minadeo Jr., 39, who runs several online sites targeting hate speech and bigotry, also posted a video in which he berates a South Asian man on the street in Warsaw and tells the man that he is ruining Europe. ‘

‘Handcuffed and arrested today in Poland for (((Hate Speech))) in relation to Aushwitz [sic],” Minadeo posted on his fascist social network Gab, according to the Jewish News of Northern California. “I was just released tonight with a fine and my chains and computer confiscated. Life is good! You can’t stop me, Jews! #Handsome Truth.’

Jon Minadeo Jr, pictured right, and a man identified as ‘Aryan Bacon’ or Robert Wilson, holding anti-Semitic banners outside the Nazi death camp Auschwitz

Minadeo, without swastika chain, holds up his arrest papers for violating Polish law against hate speech and promoting totalitarian regimes

Minadeo and Wilson visited Warsaw to spread neo-Nazi hate speech and harass tourists

A photo shows Minadeo standing outside Auschwitz-Birkenau in sunglasses, a T-shirt and shorts, holding a sign that reads ‘GREENBLATT SUCK 6 MILLION D*CKS’

Jonathan Greenblatt is the head of the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization that promotes and fights anti-Semitism. He is a frequent target of Minadeo’s wrath.

Auschwitz was one of the most infamous and ruthless Nazi death camps where 1.1 million Jews, including 200,000 children, were either killed in the gas chambers or starved to death. It is now a museum to preserve the horrors of the Holocaust, in which Germany attempted to exterminate the Jews en masse.

Next to Minadeo, a man identified by the Jewish News as Robert Wilson, who also wears sunglasses, a T-shirt and shorts, holds up a banner that reads “Shoah ADL.”

Shoah is the Hebrew word for catastrophe and ADL refers to the Anti-Defamation League.

The photo, which was posted to Gab on Aug. 27, according to the Northern California publication, under Minadeo’s “Handsome Truth” handle

California hatemonger Jon Minadeo Jr denounced this South Asian man for more than four minutes on video, calling him a ‘parasite’ and demanding he leave ‘my country’

In a particularly ugly video, Minadeo addresses a South Asian man he sees outside a shopping center in Warsaw, telling the man to return to his own country.

“We must continue to expose Jewish anti-white propaganda! That has conditioned our people for decades to be slaves to the Jews.’ It attacks the ADL as “an anti-white terrorist organization” and says the Holocaust is “a deceptive deception,” the post said.

Minadeo continued to spread his hatred in Warsaw, according to a video on Reddit under the headline, “American tourist in Poland carries out racial diatribe against Indian dudes.”

In it, the California hatemonger addresses a South Asian man on the street identified as the Atrium Reduta Shopping Center and asks him ‘Why are you here? Do you think you can just invade Poland? Why don’t you go back to your own country?’

The man says, “Stop filming me, please.”

But Minadeo continues to stalk and harass the tourist for more than four minutes with racist remarks and bigoted questions.

“This is my country,” says the American. ‘I am European. Why do you come to the country of the white man.’

The hate group took off in 2020 when they started spewing false conspiracy theories that vilify the Jewish people with anti-Semitic and anti-COVID stories

The hate group was founded in 2020 by Jon Minadeo II, 38, of the Bay Area (Left: Jon Minadeo II)

The Goyim Defense League is one of several anti-Semitic hate groups that have sprung up during the pandemic taking advantage of COVID conspiracy theories (Pictured: A white van covered in swastikas and anti-Semitic slur that was used during a Goyim Defense League ‘tour’ of Florida in May 2020)

He calls the man a “parasite” and says, “You are killing our race. You are an intruder. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland only for Polish.’

And he had even more hate to spread.

In yet another video reported by the Jewish News of Norther California, Minadeo is sitting on a terrace in Poland wearing a T-shirt that reads “White Pride” and a gold swastika necklace on when a man approaches and tells him that the Nazi symbol is illegal.

“Who makes it illegal?” asks Minadeo.

“The Polish government,” the man tells him.

“No, the Jewish government,” Minadeo replies.

He calls the man a “f***ing pussy” and a “cuck” and then challenges him to a fight.

A group of men alarmed the people of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood with this truck of anti-Jewish slogans

Anti-Semitic slogans were sprayed over this box truck in a stunt that watchdog groups say was carried out by the Goyim Defense League

Flyers claiming to be from the Goyim Defense League have been found in Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, and Maryland

In a Gab posting, Minadeo holds up a document titled “About the Rights of a Defendant in Criminal Proceedings.”

Polish law prohibits anyone from “spreading fascist or any other totalitarian state or fomenting hatred against national, ethnic, racial or religious differences or against a non-denominational status.” Violating the law carries an unspecified fine or up to two years in prison.

Before his whirlwind anti-Semitic tour of Poland, Minadeo was known to authorities and anti-hate groups.

His Goyim Defense League is believed to have been behind a Beverly Hills prank in which men dressed as Nazis drove through the affluent city of Los Angeles with men in Orthodox Jewish clothing in a suitcase carrying the slogans “Jewish Lives Matter More” and “Need yet.” more proof that you [sic] living in an occupied country’, where the ‘o’ has been replaced by a Star of David.

The Goyim Defense League was responsible for 74 anti-Semitic incidents in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Minadeo is also said to be behind anti-Semitic flyers found in and around Jewish neighborhoods in the United States.

During the height of the pandemic, he and members of his group put up banners on highways in Northern California declaring the pandemic a Jewish plot to control the country.