California mom and daughter deny murdering woman, 26, who died during butt lift

A Los Angeles mother and daughter have denied killing a 26-year-old aspiring porn star by giving her an illegal Brazilian ass lift injection that ultimately killed her.

Libby Adame, 52, and her daughter, Alicia Galaz, 24, pleaded not guilty to the September 2019 murder of Karissa Rajpaul during a hearing in LA on Tuesday.

The couple, whose mugshots suggest they are no strangers to surgery and injectables themselves, are also charged with three counts of practicing medicine without a license to do so.

The operation took place at a private residence in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles in September 2019, with Adame and Galaz said to be accepting cash only. None of the women had received proper medical training.

Karissa Rajpaul, 26, underwent three separate surgeries and died of a heart attack immediately after the third procedure on October 15, 2019.

The victim shared a video of herself on social media during one of the surgeries, which was intended to help her with her work in the adult film industry after moving to California from South Africa.

When complications arose during Rajpaul’s surgery, the mother and daughter called 911 and fled, leaving the victim to die of her injuries, it is alleged.

The suspects fled without identifying or informing paramedics about the cosmetic procedure to initiate appropriate life-saving protocols. As a result, the victim died in an emergency room with attending physicians who were unaware of the silicone injection,” the police said in a statement.

The coroner’s records indicate that Rajpaul’s death was considered murder and she died of acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Adame and Galaz are currently out on bail but will return to court on November 3, when a hearing is scheduled to determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

They were previously photographed by DailyMail.com during an earlier court hearing.

Police say Adame and Galaz were not trained or licensed in any way to perform these operations.

“These individuals have no medical training,” said LAPD deputy chief Alan Hamilton. “They have no experience and are putting people’s lives at risk.”

Authorities are concerned that there could be more victims of these lawless proceedings coming from individuals who advertise cheap, cash-based proceedings on their social media pages.

“When we examined this study, we found that it is very common,” said Detective Bob Dinlocker. “The internet is full of these horror stories where they cut through medical grade silicone with the stuff you would caulk your windows with.”

Dinlocker adds that some chemicals aren’t even meant to be used in humans and can affect your heart, brain or kidneys.

The detective said Adame and Galaz would be taking supplies to private homes specifically to perform medical procedures.

If something went wrong, Dinlocker claims the suspects would disappear, causing paramedics to arrive at an unknown medical emergency.

“I’ve seen such patients,” says Board Certified Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. AJ Khalil. He says that injecting liquid silicon into the buttocks is not only illegal, but it can be deadly.

“There are implants that go in the buttocks, but they are firm,” says Khalil, adding that even those types of implants are not common. But injecting liquid silicon — which he says is often mixed with motor oil — is against the law.

Adame and Galaz charged Rajpaul $3,500 to $4,000 for her surgery, while a board-certified buttlift would set her anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, according to NBC4.

According to a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of buttocks lifts in Brazil increased by about 77 percent in America between 2015 and 2019.

However, they have some of the highest mortality rates among routine cosmetic plastic surgeries, due to the highly invasive and dangerous mode of treatment.