California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat

California’s mega drought has exposed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella, where the water level has plunged to 8 percent.

After more than a decade of persistent drought, the artificial Lake Isabella has shrunk and gained access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town where the gold rush, shootings and massacres of Native Americans took place.

The Kern County town and its residents also inspired several westerns, including John Wayne’s “Stagecoach,” before being flooded in 1953 to create the lake, The San Francisco Gate reported.

Chuck Barbee, a retired cameraman and producer who lives in a nearby town that emerged after the fall of Whiskey Flat, said that while the falling water level was worrying, the area will continue to thrive via the nearby Kern River.

“The Kern is still a mighty river,” he said. “And maybe there will be another chapter for this region. After all, we are just another part of its long and fruitful history.”

Whiskey Flat was established a year after the gold rush of 1860, when whiskey salesman Adam Hamilton set up a makeshift saloon called ‘Whiskey Flat’ in the valley just northeast of Bakersfield. It was soon overrun with outlaws and was where Native Americans were massacred in the Civil War before being flooded. This week, officials saw the foundations when surveying the lake, where the water level has dropped to 8 percent

Pictured: Water levels at Lake Isabella were higher in 2010 (left) than in 2022 (right), with the lake now at 8% capacity

The area near town has celebrated Whiskey Flat’s Wild West history over the decades. Pictured: Can Can girls pose in a makeshift saloon in 1960 as Kernville celebrates its Whiskey Flat roots

Extremely low water levels at Lake Isabella allowed surveyors to travel through the bottom of the lake bed

Dunes and dried-up valleys emerge from wilting Lake Isabella, whose waters feed local agriculture

The city was founded in 1861 and lasted until it was flooded in 1953. Pictured: Nancy Witt protecting a ballot box during the 1960 mayoral election in Kernville, the town that emerged from Whiskey Flat

Whiskey Flat, 55 miles northeast of Bakersfield, was founded in the middle of a valley after hundreds began making their journey west during America’s Gold Rush.

In 1861, whiskey salesman Adam Hamilton set up a makeshift saloon called “Whiskey Flat” in the valley, attracting settlers who established houses around the bar and named their young town after it.

However, once the city came into being, the settlers soon found themselves in a bloody, two-year conflict with the local Native Americans.

In 1863, the settlers sent 70 soldiers, led by the 2nd Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry, to ambush Native Americans living north of Whiskey Flat, forcing more than 1,000 natives to march to reservations 200 miles away.

The conflict saw the deaths of 60 settlers and 200 Native Americans, with the ambush called the Keyesville Massacre, where a memorial stands today.

A year after the massacre, the women of Whiskey Flat ran a successful campaign to rename the town of Kernville, after Edward Kern, a topographer who helped map the region.

Whiskey Flat rose in prominence during the Gold Rush, with the town named after the saloon. In recent decades, the city’s history has been celebrated with reenactments and dressing up. Pictured: Two women are seen on a wagon in 1960

In this 1960 image, a man pans for gold in Lake Isabella as part of a historic reenactment near Whiskey Flat

In the days of the gold rush, the miners and townspeople soon came into conflict with the local Native American population. The town was home to the infamous Keyesville Massacre of 1863, where Native Americans were ambushed and forced to march 200 miles to a reservation. Pictured: A reenactment takes place in 1960 where two women are dressed in native clothing, while a man walks beside their horse

A year after the massacre, the women of Whiskey Flat ran a successful campaign to rename the town of Kernville after Edward Kern, a topographer who helped map the region as the mining industry boomed. Pictured: Girls from cans sit on the bar in a makeshift saloon in 1960

The stories of gunslingers in the city became inspiration for the quickdraws of Hollywood’s westerns. Pictured: A 1960 reenactment in Kernville depicted the gunfights common at Whiskey Flat

The city quickly erupted into a mining hub led by the mining company Big Blue, which saw a workforce of 200 unearthing about $12 million worth of gold.

The gold was the source of many conflicts in the area, including when unpaid miners set Big Blue on fire in 1883 and an incident in 1892 in which prospectors known as the Gibson brothers shot and killed their rivals, the Burton brothers in a mining dispute, according to a 2004 Los Angeles Times historical reminder of the Whiskey Flat

Along with the bloody feud between the Gibsons and Burtons, there was a third family claiming Whiskey Flat, the Walkers, whose second-youngest son Newt defeated a 1905 murder charge through self-defense claims that were subsequently shown by his ability to to fire six. accurate shots before a handkerchief dropped by his lawyer could hit the floor.

‘[It[ was a town of miners, outlaws, secessionists and hard-working ranchers who had quick tempers, fast guns and their own code of swift justice,’ the recollection read.

The town was home to the filming location of John Ford’s 1939 Academy Award-winning film ‘Stagecoach’ (pictured)

The classic movie starred John Wayne as Ringo the Kid and Claire Trevor as Dallas

Clint Eastwood’s 1964 film ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ was partly inspired by the gunslingers and outlaws from Whiskey Flat

Among the biggest fans of Whiskey Flat and Kernville was Western celebrity Roy Rogers (pictured in 1937)

Rogers was a regular in the town and had even joined the local baseball league as a pitcher

The stories of Whiskey Flat’s outlaws formed the archetype of the quickdraw cowboy popularized by Eastwood’s films and quickly transformed the town into a prime shooting location for Hollywood’s westerns.

One of the best visuals of the town could be seen in John Ford’s 1939 Academy Award-winning film ‘Stagecoach.’

During this new era for Whiskey Flat, town officials built a block of flat, frontier-style buildings for Hollywood sets known as ‘Movie Street.’

Western star Roy Rogers was a regular in the town, which celebrated its western routes every President’s Day, and was often seen playing in the town’s baseball league.

‘There are still stories of an untold Old West here,’ Kernville resident Chuck Barbee, a retired cinematographer, told SF Gate. ‘What makes this place special is that it’s virtually unchanged, and you can still see what it was like when the first settlers came here in 1861.’

The Big Blue mining company set up their hub in Whiskey Flat in the 1860s with a workforce of 200. The greed over gold in the area spurred many bloody conflicts led by the Gibson, Burton and Walker families. The area pictured in 2022

Many are excited to unearth more of the lost history from the ghost town as the lake dries up

While lake Isabella’s water levels fall, many have come to rely on the nearby Kern River. Pictured: residents of Kern County relaxing by the riverside on September 7

Boating expeditions are still possible in the dried up river. A boat ride is needed to visit the Whiskey Flat foundation

The town fell by 1953 after movie and tv filming ended in the town. In its place stands the new Kernville and Lake Isabella

The town of Lake Isabella is seeing its own drop. A street sign boasts a population of 4,370, but the latest US Census count lists the population at 3,621

Movie Street did not last, however, as the government relocated the sets to Barstow following World War II, with the town’s inhabitants leaving with it.

Then, in 1953, the foundations of Whiskey Flat and the nearby town of Isabella, were flooded to create Lake Isabella as a water source for agriculture.

In their places stands the town of Lake Isabella, which has a population of 3,621, and new Kernville, with a population of 791.