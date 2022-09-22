California maze-house with no hallway floorplan back on sale as Australians are baffled

A bizarrely designed home that sold in America for $1.16 million has stunned Aussies that the floor plan shows there is no hall to connect rooms.

The four-bedroom house in Glendora, Southeastern California, was sold last May but has resurfaced on a real estate website.

In Australia, the house could not be sold legally because one of the bedrooms is in the center of the house with no window or access to natural light.

A $1.6 million house for sale in Glendora, Southeastern California, is creating a sensation online because of its crazy floor plan

The floor plan suggests that to get from the living room to the master bedroom you would have to walk through five other rooms

At least that interior bedroom is handy for the two bathrooms, as opposed to the living room, from which, if the floor plan is right, you have to walk through five exterior rooms of the house when nature calls.

To get to the master bedroom from the living room, you’ll need to circle around the entire house, including the kitchen, laundry room, the oddly named “bonus room,” and the bathroom.

To go out for a dip in the pool and spa you have to do the laundry.

In the maze-like design, it’s almost impossible to just move from one room to another on the other side of the house without long detours.

If someone stayed in the middle bedroom, the one with no window, they would have to walk through a bathroom, bonus room, and laundry room to get to the kitchen.

While the listing suggests a second door in the living room was omitted from the floor plan, it appears there is one according to interior photos.

This interior shot of the living room shows the front door, which does not open onto a hallway

However, this shot of the living room shows that there is a doorway that does not appear on the floor plan

The master bedroom is not easily accessible from the other side of the house, if you are to believe the floor plan

The agents appear to acknowledge the home’s unusual design, calling it “highly customized” in the listing, which also describes the home as a “showstopper.”

‘Wow!’ exclaims the ad, a sentiment shared by a number of twitter users who comment on the property, though perhaps not with the same intended meaning.

A Twitter user posted the floor plan with a suggested “handy map,” a red-marked route from the living room to the front door, including exiting and re-entering the house.

Another Twitter user imagined an emergency scenario:

“Honey where are you?”

‘The living room.’

‘I’ve fallen badly and I’m bleeding; can you come to the master bedroom to help?’

“Uh…”

The odd design of the house could make the narrow kitchen a thoroughly used walkway

To access the outdoor pool and spa, people have to take a journey through the laundry

Twitter users were quick to have some fun with the unusual floor plan of the California home

Another suggested that the house may have some secrets.

‘3 bedrooms, depending on the bathroom which can be moved freely to the kitchen/lounge/bonus area. Does it have secret passages like Cluedo?’

The classic board game in which players solve a mystery in a maze house also inspired the response to a Twitter user who wrote, “I love the bonus room. How do you qualify to get in there?’

“You have to throw a double-six, or collect the lead pipe, the dagger and the candlestick,” commented one Cluedo fan.

Some Twitter users were reminded of the classic murder mystery whodunnit board game Cluedo

A twitterer spared a thought for the resident of the middle bedroom.

“Imagine having the middle blue bedroom, like living in Shawshank, but with even less natural light,” they said, referring to the classic prison movie The Shawshank Redemption.

“It’s a one story house so I hope it has a big skylight or something,” replied another user.

“This photo was in a previous thread I saw and the actual architect replied that there was in fact a double door between the living room and the hallway,” was the reply.

A few Twitter users thought the house floor plan might not be quite right

Some tweeters thought the map had omitted an adjacent door.

“Why not just a door to the living room in the hallway?” asked one.

“It wasn’t the architect. It was just a man from the company hired to draw the floor plan to help put the house on the market. He was criticized for having nothing to do with the design. BTW, it’s still a crappy layout, even with the correction.’