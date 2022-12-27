California man apparently creates illicit ‘blizzard’ by throwing drugs from vehicle, police say

A 60-year-old man apparently threw a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl from a vehicle during a police chase Friday night in Westminster, creating what authorities described as a “blizzard.”

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Westminster Boulevard and Beach Boulevard, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a brief pursuit, Westminster police said in a statement.

During the chase, police say, the driver threw the drugs out of the window. One of the officers involved in the chase said afterward that it “looked like a snowstorm, according to a Saturday morning news release.

A short time later, the driver, whom police identified as Tim Hughes of Downey, stopped the car and was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, felony evasion and destruction of evidence, the statement said.

Officers searched the pursuit route and recovered more than six ounces of methamphetamine and seven ounces of fentanyl. A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl constitutes only 0.00007 of an ounce.

Another 300 fentanyl pills, an ounce of heroin and about $6,000 in cash were located inside the vehicle, police said.