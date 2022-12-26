California law BANES Elon Musk’s Tesla from advertising its electric vehicles as ‘fully self-driving’

Tesla will no longer be able to advertise its cars as fully self-driving starting next year under a new California law.

Senate Bill 1398 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsome and focuses on the electric carmaker’s marketing of software features in some models that imply the cars are fully self-driving – which they can’t.

Elon Musk’s company lobbied against the bill, arguing that it is already making customers aware of the technology’s limitations.

Tesla owners in the US must pay an additional $15,000 for fully self-driving software and were required to purchase a safety score of at least 80. However, Musk recently announced that anyone in North America can now apply for the FSD software.

Tesla will no longer be able to advertise its cars as fully self-driving starting next year under a new California law

Drivers are also told that regardless of the software’s capabilities, they should always pay attention to the road and be prepared to take the wheel at any time.

The recently passed bill would prevent manufacturers or dealers from “deceptively naming or marketing” self-driving features.

The text of the bill states that it would require “a dealer or manufacturer selling a new passenger vehicle equipped with a partial driving automation feature” or offering “any software update or vehicle upgrade that adds a partial driving automation feature to provide the buyer or owner with a consumer message describing the functions and limitations of those features.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Tesla for comment on this story.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles already had rules banning false advertising about self-driving cars, but the bill’s sponsor said the agency’s lack of enforcement prompted lawmakers to act.

Elon Musk’s company has long maintained that drivers should always pay attention to the road and be prepared to take the wheel at any time – regardless of technology

“(This bill) increases consumer safety by requiring dealers and manufacturers selling new passenger cars equipped with a semi-autonomous driver assistance feature to provide a clear description of the functions and limitations of those features,” Democratic state senator Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach said in a statement as the bill made its way through the legislature.

In July, Tesla revealed that a total of 35 million autonomous miles have been driven since the launch of fully self-driving betas in 2020 – and that number is certainly higher now. The software, powered by artificial intelligence and multiple cameras, was used by more than 100,000 owners in North America at the time.

A Tesla driver blamed self-driving technology for an eight-car pile-up that rattled traffic on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge over Thanksgiving.

In that accident, two people were rushed to hospital and 16 others were treated at the scene for injuries. None of them were life-threatening.

Video of the incident showed a Tesla changing lanes and coming to a stop in the middle of the road, creating a traffic jam that blocked the road for hours, according to a CNN report.

According to the traffic accident report, the driver of the Tesla Model S told the California Highway Patrol that they had been driving about 55 mph and moved into the left lane when the car’s self-driving technology suddenly chose to brake.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla’s driver assistance programs based on multiple reports of braking occurring randomly or without warning.

The NHTSA opened its investigation after 16 Tesla crashes.

In July, Tesla revealed that a total of 35 million autonomous miles have been driven since the launch of the full self-driving beta in 2020 – and that number is certainly higher now

Musk’s company has long maintained that its autonomous software is a work in progress and that its vehicles are generally still safer than those of its competitors.

Tesla is on track for its worst year yet. The share price is down 70% in the past 13 months, and investors seem to be getting tired of Musk’s ongoing Twitter chaos since his buyout of the social network.

Tesla’s stock price hit an all-time high of more than $414 in November 2021. Since then, it’s down 70 percent to $123.15 as of Friday, with shares falling another 1 percent.

The company has since lost nearly two-thirds of its value at a time when rival automakers are cutting back on Tesla’s dominant share of EV sales.

If you enjoyed this article…

Apple’s iPhone business faces ‘defining moment’ as China’s Covid outbreak threatens supply chain chaos

Losing confidence: research shows that car drivers think only 30% of new vehicle sales in the US will be electric by 2030

China-owned TikTok is banned on all substandard government telephones included in the omnibus spending bill