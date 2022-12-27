California has the most US lottery jackpot winners.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now over $500 million, but that doesn’t even rank in the top 10 all-time for US Lottery prizes. It’s only a quarter of the record jackpot of $2.04 billion Powerball won in November by someone in Southern California.

In fact, the Golden State seems to be a lucky place to buy a winning grand prize ticket: three winners of the last 10 biggest jackpots have bought tickets in California. The last ticket was purchased in Altadena; in 2021 the winner bought the ticket in Morro Bay; and in 2016 one of the three winning tickets was sold in Chino Hills.

Here’s a list of the 10 biggest US jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold, according to the Associated Press:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, November 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million Powerball, August 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, October 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)