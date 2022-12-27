California has the most US lottery jackpot winners.

News
By Jacky
California has the most US lottery jackpot winners.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now over $500 million, but that doesn’t even rank in the top 10 all-time for US Lottery prizes. It’s only a quarter of the record jackpot of $2.04 billion Powerball won in November by someone in Southern California.

In fact, the Golden State seems to be a lucky place to buy a winning grand prize ticket: three winners of the last 10 biggest jackpots have bought tickets in California. The last ticket was purchased in Altadena; in 2021 the winner bought the ticket in Morro Bay; and in 2016 one of the three winning tickets was sold in Chino Hills.

Here’s a list of the 10 biggest US jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold, according to the Associated Press:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, November 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, January 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, January 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million Powerball, August 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, January 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, October 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, October 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More