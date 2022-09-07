California governor urges residents to limit power use as THOUSANDS in San Fran area without power

Californians were asked Tuesday night to drastically cut their energy consumption as the region struggles with widespread power outages due to the extreme heat — and 525,000 customers are warned they too could be without power as one of the state’s largest energy suppliers prepares for setting rolling blackouts across its coverage area.

Sacramento was sweltering in 111 degree heat and San Jose in 98F temperatures.

Residents turning on the air conditioning put a huge strain on the electrical grid, and California Governor Gavin Newsom asked everyone to cut their consumption during peak hours.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which supplies California’s power supply, said Tuesday afternoon that they were bracing for “a new all-time record for the grid,” forcing them to cut off power.

PG&E said 6,557 customers were without power across the Bay Area, with the northern and southern suburbs of San Jose, Livermore, Danville and parts of San Francisco being the hardest hit.

But they warned others to be prepared for disruptions.

“PG&E has notified some 525,000 customers in advance to prepare for possible fluctuating outages in case they should occur,” they tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

California governor Gavin Newsom warned on Tuesday that the power grid was struggling amid “simply unprecedented temperatures”

Power outages are pictured on Tuesday afternoon, with the Bay Area being the hardest hit

Michael Williams cools off with a popsicle and bag of ice while the temperature in Santa Rosa is 112F. reaches

People cool off in the ocean along Santa Monica beach on Sunday as the heat wave continues

What to do during a Flex Alert Before 4 p.m.: Pre-cool the house by setting the thermostat to 72 degrees Use major appliances including: washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven and stove to pre-cook and prepare meals Charging electric vehicles Adjust blinds and curtains to cover windows From 4 pm to 9 pm: Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits Avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles Turn off all unnecessary lights

“Tonight, electricity demand is currently forecast to exceed 52,000 megawatts (MW), a new all-time high for the grid,” the company said.

As the state faces its hottest day in this prolonged, record-breaking heat wave, grid conditions are expected to deteriorate.

If necessary, ISO can instruct utilities to begin power outage rotations to maintain grid stability.

“When that happens, consumers should expect communications — phone, text or email — from their utilities notifying them of areas of failure and likely duration.”

Newsom, in an appeal to residents of his state, asked them to respect “flex alerts” and avoid unnecessary power consumption during peak hours.

“California have soared during this record heat wave, but with the hottest temperatures here right now, the risk of outages is real,” he said.

‘We all have to double bet on saving energy to reduce the unprecedented load on the grid.

“We need everyone—individuals, businesses, the state and energy producers—to do their part in the coming days and help California meet this challenge.”

Late Tuesday morning, solar energy supplied about a third of the state’s electricity demand. That will decrease overnight.

Residents were asked to cool their homes before 4 p.m. and set the thermostat to 72 degrees.

They were asked to run their washing machines and dishwashers and charge their electric vehicles.

They were also advised to keep blinds and curtains closed to lower the temperature.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Californians should raise the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher; turn off unnecessary lights; and avoid using appliances and charging electric vehicles.

‘CA is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave. This will be the hottest and longest ever recorded for September,” Newsom tweeted.

‘Our energy network is being pushed to its limits. The risk of failure is real.

“We need everyone to double down to save energy after 4 p.m. today.”

Katie Porter, a congresswoman representing the Irvine area, south of Los Angeles, tweeted, “Flex notifications are stressful, but we all need to do our part to conserve energy.

“My kids like to put off chores like doing the laundry and loading the dishwasher until tomorrow morning!”

A warning of extreme heat is in place until Friday evening, with temperatures expected to drop over the weekend.