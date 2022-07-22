California Governor Gavin Newsom runs ads on guns and abortion in TEXAS amid 2024 speculation

Fresh from luring Governor Ron DeSantis with political ads in Florida, California Democratic leader Gavin Newsom is now running full-page newspaper ads in Texas about abortion and guns.

The brutal campaign will fuel speculation that Newsom will lay down his 2024 credentials as a presidential candidate willing to take on Republican culture warriors.

And in a launch interview, he criticized other members of his party for playing softball with opponents.

The new batch of ads will appear in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times.

They focus on Governor Greg Abbott, who recently said abortion killed children in Texas.

It changes its sentence to say instead that gun violence is responsible for killing children in California.

“If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott really wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead,” the ad reads.

It comes after Newsom sparked speculation in 2024 with a $105,000 ad purchase on Fox News that reached DeSantis, before the Democratic embarrassment in Washington was criticized last week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (left) now goes after his Texan colleague Greg Abbott with full-page newspaper ads about abortion and gun violence

Newsom’s ads will appear in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times.

He told NBC News that Democrats needed to get tougher in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights nationwide.

“I think the Democrats have played a little soft,” he said.

Taking the moral high ground could only bring the party so far, he added.

“It’s absolutely true that I’d much rather follow, ‘If they go low, we go high,’ he said, referring to the philosophy of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“But I also think that we would completely miss the moment we live in. The door is open.

“It’s fair play now. The Supreme Court has left the door open.’

To that end, Newsom must sign a gun control law Friday that is modeled on the Texas abortion law by allowing citizens to sue anyone who makes or sells prohibited weapons.

In his Florida ad, Newsom already sounded like a national player.

“I urge all of you who live in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” he said in the July 4 ad, which has the feel of a political campaign site.

The following week he was in the country’s capital for a meeting with… first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Newsom attracted national attention when he bought airtime for TV ads criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Fox News. It sparked speculation that he was preparing for a run in 2024

He said the two talked about “everything to do with education,” including “what’s going on in many of those red states.”

He also received an award from the Education Commission of the States.

The award comes “in recognition of its coordinated approach to educating all students from kindergarten through post-secondary, with explicit focus on support and services for the whole child, as well as its historic financial investment to ensure educational equality,” the group said.

The state is on track to achieve universal pre-K by 2025.

Newsom, 54, used the platform to launch GOP attacks on Critical Race Theory, at a time when some Democrats are calling on Biden to confront his critics more forcefully.

‘What happens now – ban books? Suppress speech? The other-ing of our students, teachers, parents? It’s alarming,’ he said.

He also said that President Biden should run for reelection.

It comes on a trip where he planned to meet with government officials — with plans to meet Vice President Kamala Harris in DC on Friday.

Newsom had a private meeting with First Lady Jill Biden, pictured at the White House picnic on Tuesday

President Joe Biden criticized a reporter who asked about a poll saying Democrats would prefer another candidate in 2024.

Newsom has run into political trouble with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination

The trip came while President Biden was out of the country on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia and a day after Biden attacked a reporter who put forward a New York Times/Sienna College poll showing that two-thirds of Democrats are someone else. will as the party candidate.

‘You are all the same,’ he said, telling his questioner, ‘read the polls, read the polls. They want me to run away.’

He cited another poll question that showed 92 percent of Democrats would vote for him. The poll also found that he narrowly beat former President Donald Trump.

‘Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack. You are all the same,” Biden said.

“A majority of Democrats say they don’t want you in 2024,” the reporter objected. Biden shot back: “92 percent said I did, they would vote for me.”

In his Independence Day ad, Newsom went straight to DeSantis and national party leaders.

Republican leaders “make voting more difficult, restrict speech in classrooms and even criminalize women and doctors,” he said in his ad.