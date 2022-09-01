California EV drivers mock warning not to charge up during heatwave

California’s plea to limit electric vehicle charging during a terrifying heat wave was mocked on Twitter, days after the state passed a ban on gas-powered vehicles that is set to take effect by 2035.

The state’s top energy regulator has warned Californians not to charge their EVs between peak times of 4 to 9 p.m. through Tuesday, and to set their thermostats to 78F to avoid blackouts.

In response to rising power demand, California Governor Gavin Newsom has also declared a state of emergency that temporarily lifts pollution controls on fossil power plants so they can generate more electricity.

The unusual combination of circumstances, such as three-digit agency workers straining California’s aging electrical grid, was seen by some as evidence that the state hadn’t thought about its green agenda.

“Maybe we should figure out how to fix our electric grid before we ban gas-powered cars… just a thought,” tweeted @AerysGG

‘So……. this is what they want. To walk? Take a ride?? Moving to a more reasonable state?’ tweeted @cinda_scheef

‘How are we doing’ [sic] charge our electric car in 2030 if we can’t even handle a heat wave???’ shouted Twitter user @Frenchy7600.

The pressure on California’s network comes as the National Weather Service has issued an “extreme heat warning” for most of the state, with highs of over 100F forecast in the Los Angeles area over the weekend.

Nighttime temperatures aren’t expected to provide much relief, with lows struggling to drop below 80 degrees Fahrenheit in many places.

In his order to lift pollution limits on fossil fuels, Newsom pointed to the debilitating drought in the western US that has paralyzed hydroelectric plants.

“Energy reliability is becoming more and more challenging…as demand is increasing and supply is decreasing at the same time,” he said, saying the situation showed the real impact of climate change.

About 50 percent of California’s electric generating capacity comes from natural gas power plants, with the rest coming from a mix of solar, hydro, nuclear and wind.

In related developments, California lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday approving a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of the state’s only nuclear power plant.

The bill, supported by Newsom but opposed by some environmental groups, marks a reversal of the state’s 2016 decision to retire PG&E Corp.’s Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025.

If signed by Newsom, the legislation will delay Diablo Canyon’s retirement by five years until 2030 and exempt some government agencies from complying with certain environmental laws to allow the extension.

In comments this week, Newsom also called on households to do their part “to get us through the next week or so, turning the thermostat at home a bit to 78 degrees, pre-cooling earlier in the day; try not to use too much power… between 4 and 9 pm.’

Meanwhile, California is officially the first in the world to enforce a ban on the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, following a public hearing Thursday that ended with the California Air Resources Board’s vote to approve the policy.

Automakers are now required to reduce the number of gas guzzlers they sell to meet the plan’s first quota, which states that 35 percent of new cars, SUVs and small pickup trucks sold in California by 2026 will be zero-emission vehicles.

The quota will increase every two years, by 51 percent in 2028, 68 percent in 2030 and then 100 percent of all new vehicles sold must run on batteries five years later – 20 percent of vehicles sold can be hybrid plug-ins.

The new policy may be a step in the right direction in the fight against emissions, but officials face several obstacles to ensure that each of the targets is met.

One of those hurdles is installing enough charging stations in the state.

Although California has the most charging stations in the country, it will need 2.1 million by 2030 to meet demand from the new massive fleet of electric vehicles.

More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

These numbers fall short of the state’s goal of 250,000 chargers at 54,000 installations.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the mandate would be “extremely challenging” for automakers to meet.

“Whether these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly related to external factors such as inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical availability and pricing of minerals and the ongoing shortage of semiconductors,” Bozzella said in a statement.

‘These are complex, intertwined and global issues.’

In addition, officials have not disclosed how they plan to improve the power grid to withstand the onslaught of more electric vehicles, nor how it will deal with an overwhelmed power grid during heat waves in the future.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) told DailyMail.com the main hit on the grid in the summer is air conditioners, but said it was too early to know the latest effects more electric vehicles will have on the grid as driver switch over.

“It is too early to say what the impact of the ban will be in 2035, but for now we are asking electric vehicle owners to avoid charging between 4pm and 9pm if possible on Flex Alert days,” CA told ISO Public Information Officer Anna Gonzalez. DailyMail.com on Wednesdays.

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, California and the rest of the West are expected to experience a high-temperature heat wave.

Forecasters are warning people that the heat wave will be intense and long with above-normal temperatures, usually in June and July than early September.

Most of the West has avoided intense heat waves in the summer due to the North American monsoon that kept temperatures lower than normal, but heat advisors and excessive heat watches are being implemented this weekend.

California is expected to see the mid to high 90s this weekend through Tuesday.