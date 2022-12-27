California elderly woman defends herself against armed robber on Christmas morning

News
By Jacky
California elderly woman defends herself against armed robber on Christmas morning

A woman in her 80s taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster was threatened by a robber who pointed a gun at her and demanded her bag, police said.

But instead, she gave him something else: a dose of pepper spray.

The armed robber, still at large, was described by Westminster Police as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a chiseled face and pointed nose, wearing a black beanie and jacket with white letters, black pants and a backpack. .

He was riding a teal-colored bicycle when he approached the woman for her morning walk on Bushard Street and England, police said.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More