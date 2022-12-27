California elderly woman defends herself against armed robber on Christmas morning

A woman in her 80s taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster was threatened by a robber who pointed a gun at her and demanded her bag, police said.

But instead, she gave him something else: a dose of pepper spray.

The armed robber, still at large, was described by Westminster Police as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a chiseled face and pointed nose, wearing a black beanie and jacket with white letters, black pants and a backpack. .

He was riding a teal-colored bicycle when he approached the woman for her morning walk on Bushard Street and England, police said.

“Instead of exchanging merry Christmas wishes, the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her purse,” police said. “Not wanting to give up his bag, especially at Christmas, the victim took out her pepper spray and used it on the suspect. Fortunately, the suspect did not shoot the victim and fled the scene on his bicycle.”

Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Anyone with information can contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 714-548-3767 or 714-548-3773.