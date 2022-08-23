California dog becomes blind after ingesting oxycodone on LA walk

A California dog named Chance the Rapper has gone blind after accidentally ingesting oxycodone while being taken for a walk along the Los Angeles coast.

Lori Burns was taking her two dogs for a walk along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she caught sight of Chance, a 15-pound former shelter dog, panting before suddenly collapsing.

She immediately took her pet, believed to be a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, to a vet for emergency treatment.

“They said to freeze his body immediately and give him oxygen and start an IV and then I looked at the vet and I said, ‘Is he going to live?’ and he said, “I really don’t know,” Burns said KTLA.

The vet told the dog owner that Chance had a fever of 106 degrees, five to six and a half degrees higher than a dog’s normal body temperature, and would die of organ failure if not lowered.

At the time of the incident, Chance had taken an overdose of narcotics, which is labeled “incredibly dangerous” for dogs, according to the dog-sitting website. wag your tail! Some of the effect oxycodone has on man’s best friend includes dilated pupils, coma, decreased respiratory rate, and respiratory depression.

Lori Burns, who lives in Los Angeles, California, rushed to a vet with her dog Chance The Rapper (pictured) after taking oxycodone on a walk last week

Owner Lori Burns (left) was able to pick up her dog a day after he needed treatment, but a vet told her Chance (right) had gone blind

The dog owner had taken her two dogs, including Chance, on a walk along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week

Chance was treated for these symptoms before being released 24 hours later. However, the little dog went blind — a common effect on humans and animals caused by the use of illegal drugs, according to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine.

The vet told Burns that dogs accidentally consuming opioids and other drugs are more common than most people think. A typical example of this would be dogs taking prescription medication from an owner.

Burns revealed that she is not taking oxycodone and is adamant that Chance took a pill during their walk in Santa Monica, although she’s not sure where exactly.

The drug was the only illegal substance found in the dog’s system.

Oxycodone was the only illegal drug in Chance’s system and after a series of eye exams, vets don’t believe the little dog is completely blind

Burns added that she was grateful for the response to rush her pet to the vet as soon as she saw it in distress.

“If I could give people a message, it would be to know your surroundings and know where to go.” Burns told Fox 11.

“Because if I hadn’t gone to the animal hospital and driven home, he would have died,” she added.

Chance has had a few eye exams since the incident and vets told Burns that her dog’s retina is somewhat active, suggesting it may not have gone completely blind.