California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband is ordered to stay away from her two kids

A California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband with Drano and causing him serious injuries has issued a restraining order against their two children.

Yue Yu, 45, aka “Emily,” was reportedly caught on camera pouring the drain cleaner into husband Jack Chen’s drink, in newly released footage from Chen’s lawyers.

Chen, 53, brought to police in the city of Irvine photos of Yu supposedly pouring the Drano in his lemonade at their $2.7 million mansion.

She was arrested on August 4 after he accused her of it three times. She was released a day later after paying $30,000 bail, officials said.

Her husband has since filed for divorce and asked a judge for a restraining order. The judge approved the warrant and Yu must now stay away from the couple’s two children, ages seven and eight.

Attorney David Wohl says his client is being set up: ‘The idea that my client, a 45-year-old respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy the lives of her children and try to kill her husband is just complete absurd and untrue – and defamatory, by the way,” he told CBS Los Angeles.

Steven Hittleman, an attorney for Chen, says he suffered from swelling in his esophagus and stomach ulcers from drinking the allegedly spiked lemonade and spent weeks wondering what made him sick.

They have since shown footage from a hidden camera in the kitchen of which they say Yu is holding a bottle of Drano and pouring it into the lemonade.

Wohl claims Yu used the cleaner for its intended purpose: “Every time she poured Drano into a cup, it was completely empty.

“It was meant to make it easier to use in the sink or any other part of the house that was clogged as far as the drain extends…someday that’s not true at all.”

He also calls Chen “desperate” to both divorce Yu and take custody of their two children.

“We are fully convinced that these claims he made are all part of that effort,” Wohl added.

Hittleman has disputed Wohl’s account of what happened.

While screenshots of the alleged hidden camera have been made available, the actual video footage has not.