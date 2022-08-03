California cop named ‘Detective of the Year’ only gets a misdemeanor charge

A California cop who was once named Detective of the Year is now facing a felony charge after allegedly sexing someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, a married father of one child, faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison on charges of harassing or harassing a victim believed to be under the age of 18.

He will also have to register as a sex offender if convicted.

Authorities say the Santa Ana agent exchanged sexually explicit messages with someone posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media from December 2021 to January 2022.

Some text messages were even sent while he was on duty as an officer with the Major Enforcement Team, a division he helped form in 2020 to respond to various crimes in the city — including gangs, arms trafficking and narcotics.

When the unspecified social media network cut his account, Beaumarchais immediately created another account under a similar username.

He turned himself in to Orange County authorities on Tuesday after a warrant was issued against him and was released on his own admission.

Beaumarchais is now due to appear in court again on October 13 for an arraignment.

Santa Ana Police Department officials say Beaumarchais has been placed on administrative leave and will remain on furlough until “the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation,” a statement said. press release.

They said they were made aware of his “potential criminal behavior” last Friday when a civilian decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl contacted the Orange County Crime Stoppers.

She then shared messages she received from someone claiming to be a 45-year-old police officer with the officers, who then contacted federal authorities.

“After reviewing the information, the Department’s Internal Affairs Division has determined that the case is criminal in nature, and the Police Department has taken immediate and prompt action to refer these allegations to the appropriate local and federal authorities.

“Our department learned of this information on a Friday and the following Monday we contacted federal partners directly to initiate a criminal investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Federal authorities often take jurisdiction over Internet-based crimes, and the United States Department of Homeland Security helped with the investigation.

But it was the Orange County District Attorney’s Office that… announced the charges against Beaumarchais on Tuesday.

“Police officers have a sacred responsibility to protect society from harm,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

“It is beyond alarming that a sworn police officer would engage in inappropriate conversations with someone he believed to be a child.

“Our children shouldn’t have to worry about being attacked by the people we give them who are there to protect them.”

Homeland Security Special Agent Shawn Gibson added: “The charges filed today for showing sexual interest in children demonstrate that no one is above the law when it comes to keeping communities free from predators.”

Beaumarchais has been with the Santa Ana Police Department for 11 years and has responded to some of the most high-profile crimes in Santa Ana, according to police. Los Angeles Times.

He was named Detective of the Year in 2019, a video posted to Facebook, and was one of three officers involved in a 2016 police shooting.

He has now hired noted attorney Paul S Meyer, who said: Law and crime it is “premature” to comment on the charges against him.

DailyMail.com has also been contacted for comment.