California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, Calif., were able to rest more easily after the weekend arrest of a man suspected of murdering six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a three-month period in Northern California. California, the city’s mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln said he cried tears of relief when he learned that the suspect who police believe had been terrorizing Stockton since July… taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Wesley Brownlee was dressed in black, wore a mask around his neck, had a gun and was “hunting” for another possible victim when he was arrested while driving through the Central Valley town, where five of the shootings took place, police chief Stanley said McFadden at a press conference on Saturday.

“The city was able to sleep a little better last night,” Lincoln said Sunday morning. “No resident of this city should have to walk through the city and look over their shoulder in fear.”

The mayor credited Stockton residents with submitting hundreds of tips to investigators that ultimately led to the 43-year-old suspect’s arrest.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether Brownlee, of Stockton, had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. He was to be arraigned Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

“This person caused a lot of pain, caused a lot of trauma,” Lincoln said. “My prayer, my hope, as mayor is that our community begins the healing process as a result of the serial killings.”

The police were looking for a man dressed in black which was captured on video at several crime scenes in Stockton, where five men were ambushed and shot dead between July 8 and September 27. Four were walking and one was in a parked car.

Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles (113 kilometers) away in Oakland in April 2021 and injuring a homeless woman in Stockton a week later.

Investigators have said ballistic tests and video evidence linked the crimes. A police photo showed the black and gray weapon that the suspect was carrying. It turned out to be a semi-automatic pistol that contained some non-metallic materials.

A minute of silence was held for the victims at Saturday’s press conference.

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 of that year, but survived. The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27.

Police said Brownlee has a criminal history and is believed to have lived in several towns near Stockton, but gave no further details.

After receiving hundreds of tips, investigators located and monitored the place where Brownlee lived.

“Based on tips that came in to the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, we were able to identify a possible suspect,” McFadden said. “Our security team followed this person while he was driving.”

Investigators looked at his cartridges and determined he was looking for another victim, the chief said.

“We are sure we have stopped another murder,” he said.

McFadden added that Brownlee was being detained after engaging in what appeared to be threatening behavior, including going into parks and dark places, stopping and looking around before continuing on.

Investigators were still processing evidence and trying to identify a motive for the attacks, Officer Joseph Silva, a police spokesman, said Sunday. Police said some of the victims were homeless, but not all. No one was beaten or robbed, and the woman who survived said her attacker said nothing.

The police chief thanked several local, state and federal agencies that participated in the investigation, including the FBI, US Marshals and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Local investigators had also worked with Chicago police to determine whether the murders were related to two 2018 murders in that city’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Authorities said videos of suspects showed a man in black with a distinctive gait.

However, Chicago police said on Friday that there appeared to be no connection.

PART: