California broadens nation’s largest pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s chief prosecutor said on Tuesday he will try a new, broader approach to disrupt illegal marijuana plantations that undermine the legal economy and cause widespread environmental damage cause. .

The state will expand its nearly four-decade-long multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the US to pick up nearly a million marijuana plants this year — into a year-round effort to investigate who is behind the illegal cultivation. The new program will seek to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy surrounding illegal cultivation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

He called it “an important shift in mindset and mission,” aimed at helping California’s… faltering legal market by eliminating dangerous competition.

“The illegal market outweighs the legal market,” Bonta said. “It is upside down and our goal is the complete eradication of the illegal market.”

In line with the new approach, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting ( CAMP ) program started in 1983 under Republican administration George Deukmejian, will become a permanent task force for the eradication and prevention of illicit cannabis (EPIC), Bonta said.

CAMP started in “a very different time, a different era, a different time during the failed war on drugs and (in) a time when cannabis was still completely illegal,” Bonta said.

The seasonal eradication program, which lasts approximately 90 days each summer, will continue to be continued in conjunction with other federal, state and local agencies. These include the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, US Drug Enforcement Administration, National Park Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks and the California National Guard, some of which will also participate in the new task force. , he said.

The task force will work with prosecutors from the Department of Justice, the Department’s Cannabis Control Division, and an existing tax refund in the underground economy ( WHERE ) task force created by law in 2020, all with the aim of pursuing civil and criminal cases against those behind illegal cultivation.

Federal and state prosecutors in California have long tried, without much success, to tackle the organized crime cartels behind the hidden ranches rather than the often itinerant laborers hired to tend and guard the often remote marijuana plots scattered across public and private lands.

The workers often live in harsh camps with no running water or sewage, and use caustic pesticides to kill animals that would otherwise eat the growing plants. But the pollution they leave behind has spread in downstream water supply and the pesticides can spread up the food chain.

The workers are victims of human trafficking, Bonta said, “and live for months in appalling conditions alone and with no way out. These are not the people who profit from the illegal cannabis industry. They are being abused, they are the victims. They are cogs in a much larger and more organized machine.”

For example, about 80% of the 44 illegal farms found on and around Bureau of Land Management properties this year were connected to drug trafficking organizations, said Karen Mouritsen, the agency’s California director.

“Clearly there are major challenges related to organized crime,” Bonta said. But he said he expects better results this time around, as the new multi-agency efforts throughout the year “will make a big dent, a little splash and a lot of noise about our common priority to tackle the illegal market, including in the field.” top level.”

Bonta is running to keep his job for Republican challenger and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in next month’s election. He follows a well-known recent approach from Democrats across the country by focusing on dealers who supply illegal drugs rather than the users who support the underground economy. President Joe Biden said last week: he forgives thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as officials in San Francisco announced another attempt to curb open drug trafficking.

The year-round approach “is long obsolete,” Hochman said. “Only by hitting illegal drug growers where it hurts, by confiscating their plants and their yield, can California help the legal cannabis industry survive and thrive.”

For those trying to subsist under the legal market approved by voters in California in 2016, the problem was falling pot prices, limited sales, high load despite the recent withdrawal of the cannabis cultivation tax and the fact that buyers can find better bargains in the thriving underground market.

In addition to the nearly 1 million plants that Bonta estimated at about $1 billion, this year’s eradication program has used more than 100 tons of processed marijuana, 184 weapons and about 33 tons of equipment to grow the plants, including dams, water pipes and containers of toxic chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers.

