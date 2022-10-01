California boy, 8, mauled by labrador at unlicensed home daycare; suffers horrific injuries

<!–

An eight-year-old California boy was severely mauled by a vicious Labrador retriever at an unlicensed daycare on Tuesday, leaving the youngster with horrific injuries to his face and body.

The distraught mother, Michelle Aranda, described the horrific injuries her son, Connor, suffered to ‘his face, chest, back and arm’.

“She has stitches inside her mouth, on the top, on her upper lip,” Newstar told KTLA News. “Her chest of hers had a five-inch laceration that was about a quarter of an inch deep.”

After the near-fatal attack, a medevac helicopter took the boy to Loma Linda University Hospital’s trauma center, approximately 32 miles from where the attack took place in Apple Valley, California.

The home daycare where Connor was cared for before the near-fatal attack.

The owner of the daycare, whose name has not been released, told the news outlet that the dog attacked the boy and that San Bernardino Animal Care and Control removed the animal from her home where it would be euthanized.

There are no charges pending against the owner of the daycare at this time, but Aranda said she is considering legal action.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department may be the lead agency in the attack. While Animal Care and Control is also investigating, the news outlet reported.

“I trusted her, I trusted that he was safe there, that all my children were safe there,” the devastated mother said.

According to the state Department of Social Services, the home day care license application was pending, KTLA News reported.

Since the ordeal, Aranda said her son has already had several surgeries and many more await him.

She said seeing him lying in the hospital with no interest in talking, eating or drinking has been traumatic for her, and shared her concern about the emotional scars her son suffered from the attack.

‘He is so sad. He doesn’t want to do anything not even get out of bed,” Aranda said, according to KTLA.

A photo of little Connor smiling at what appears to be a pumpkin farm.

The graphic images are a close-up of the bites Connor received during the dog’s attack on his body.

A family friend created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical care and help Aranda, a single mother who works full time with two young children, with travel expenses.

As of Saturday morning, nearly $1,900 has been raised toward their $10,000 goal.

“We’d like to raise money so Connor’s mom doesn’t have to worry about lost wages and mounting bills,” the post read.

This child is very special to many people, especially his mother. She needs to be there for him and we need to be there for this family.’