Cakes that are the stuff of nightmares, including a creepy replica of Jacinda Ardern

Decorated cakes are usually also something to look forward to – typically on a birthday or a special occasion.

But whether they are made by a professional baker or a loving friend or family member, they can sometimes go more than wrong.

In a fun online gallery, Bored Panda reveals some of the most epic cake fails from around the world – often in contrast to what they’re supposed to look like.

From a monstrous unicorn cake to a cute Mogwai that looks more like a Gremlin, here are some of the best.

She’s an inspiration to many around the world, but in cake form, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isn’t quite so appealing

Any idea who this is meant for? A Reddit user from the US shared this shocking Danny DeVito cake

We all know what baby Yoda is supposed to look like, yet something was clearly lost in translation. This Yoda, created by an American baker, does not look good. Maybe he needs a nap

This ice cream cake, ordered for Valentine’s Day, was supposed to say “I love you,” but some of the letters fell off in transit. Maybe this is an amiable style of rapping.

This cake was ordered for an American graduation – and had to have a ‘cap’ on it. But the baker probably misheard and iced a cat on its head instead

Die: Someone posted a picture of this slice of cake and joked that it had just been served to them by their mother-in-law

The baker was supposed to make a flaming campfire for her friend, but the more she looked at it, the more it looked like a flaming pile of excrement.

This cake looks more like a Gremlin than Gizmo, the cute Mogwai gremlin as it should be for a 16th birthday

A 3D Pikachu cake was always going to be ambitious – but this one looks very sad and empty

This cake for a one-year-old was meant to show a bright-eyed and enthusiastic astronaut. Instead, it featured this more terrifying look

It is not clear why this delicately drawn Mr. Man is apparently oozing blood over the bottom of the cake

Belle from Beauty and the Beast is definitely a beautiful character – but not so much when she’s in cake form

Every wedding needs a cake: But this bride and groom (right) don’t look too happy to be getting married

When the person was asked by the baker what they wanted written on top of their cake, they said… nothing