Cake platters being turned into bowls stuns the internet: Life hacks we never knew existed

Thousands have been “stunned” after realizing that most pie dishes can be rearranged and turned into a bowl.

A TikTok Account best known for sharing similar life hacks has gone viral for revealing this little-known “secret.”

‘I didn’t know a pie plate could turn into a bowl’ video was captioned.

The video showed a woman simply turning the pie plate and dome upside down before reassembling them into the shape of a giant bowl.

The easy trick came as a shock to people all over the world – and those who had had pie platters for years couldn’t believe they only found out about it now.

“I’ve been using my pie plate since I got married 41 years ago,” said one woman.

‘I never once thought of doing this! Embarrassing.’

“My mother used to do this for us,” one man said. “If there wasn’t a cake nearby, it would be filled with apples.”

“This should get more publicity,” said another. “It looks so versatile!”

Some discovered innovative methods to put their new knowledge into practice.

“A mega pint of wine,” said a woman. ‘Everyone thinks of a mega pint of wine, right?’

Another replied, “Absolutely. I would never use it for anything else.”

“I’ve always wanted a comically large martini glass – I think my prayers have been answered!”

“It would be the perfect cup for a drunken brunch.”

But others argue that people just need to pay more attention to the box the pie dishes are sold in.

“All the boxes tell you this is possible,” said one man. “Can’t anyone read?”

“It’s for trifles,” said another. “Everyone knows this.”