Caitlyn Jenner runs into ex Kris AGAIN at Kylie’s party… a week after they met up at Kendall’s event

They showed their support for eldest daughter Kendall Jenner at her 818 tequila event last week.

And Caitlyn Jenner and ex Kris Jenner once again formed a united front to support their other daughter’s latest venture.

The 72-year-old Olympic gold medalist and 66-year-old momager both separately attended Kylie Cosmetics’ launch party at Ulta Beauty in Westwood on Wednesday night.

The former couple was not pictured together, but Kris did arrive at the star-studded gala with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41.

Caitlyn looked stylish in a black patterned top and leather pants and matching heels as she walked alongside friend Sophia Hutchins.

The star – who has six children – is decorated with gold earrings and two necklaces.

Her dark brown locks were worn out as she wore complementary makeup, including a swipe of glossy pink lip.

Kris looked beautiful in a pink suit with floral decorations all over.

She also donned a matching pink blouse while showing off her stuff in metallic silver heels.

The mother of six adorned with large silver hoop earrings and a matching Valentino bag.

Her signature raven pixie cut was elegantly sloppy as her makeup featured a glossy lip and a smokey eye.

The event was in partnership with makeup retailer Ulta Beauty, one of the select retailers that sells Kylie Cosmetics in-store.

The brand’s new ‘Lip Blush Lip Kits’ will go on sale Thursday, August 25 at 9:00 a.m. PST.

Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2015, with her famous Kylie Lip Kits as its very first product, and since then she has added eyeshadow palettes, blushes, highlighters, various lip products and more to the brand’s beauty arsenal.

In 2019, the KUWTK star made the decision to sell 51% of the brand to multinational beauty company Coty Inc for $600 million.

As of now, Kylie Cosmetics is valued at about $1.2 billion, according to Insider, and for the latest collection, Kylie is introducing a new Lip Kit variant for her millions of adoring fans.

Celebration: Kylie Jenner made sure to throw an unforgettable party on Wednesday to mark the launch of her cosmetic brands new Lip Blush Lip Kits and was joined by her superstar sisters Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 38, and Kendall, 26, and Kardashian -Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, 66

Stunning: The 25-year-old billionaire beauty magnate caused a storm for a booth selling Kylie Cosmetics products at the pink Ulta Beauty Los Angeles location — giving a glimpse of the lavish evening

The Lip Blush Lip Kits have a cream-to-powder formula and will be available in four shades.

In keeping with tradition, each Lip Kit also included “an ultra-creamy lip line” intended to complement the color of the liquid lipstick.

On Thursday, Kris and Cailyn showed their support for their other enterprising daughter Kendall.

The women were seen heading to a star-studded party for 818 Tequila, their daughter’s alcohol range, at Soho House Malibu.

The exes were not pictured together, but Kris, 66, was joined by her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, 41.

Gamble enjoyed a drink while Kris mingled with the guests.

She looked stunning in a baby pink trench coat, matching trousers and a petite purse.

To complete the soft yet sophisticated look, she topped it off with a pair of dainty pink heels and a pair of fashionable frames.

As usual, Kris caught the eye as she merrily mingled with the guests and enjoyed a cool drink.

Caitlyn was the epitome of summer style in a loose striped top paired with white pants and a pair of sandals.

She carried her things in an untidy white bag.

The bash was thrown after Kendall announced the launch of 818’s Eight Reserve, a premium Añejo Reserve that will be on sale next month.

Earlier in the day, Kendall announced she was “so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818. Our new Añejo Reserve lands on September 19′.

‘Eight Reserve by 818. An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels. Coming in Sept. Read More

She then noted that the product will be rolled out in New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

Her siblings eagerly flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Can’t wait to try it,” Kylie Jenner gushed as sister Kourtney Kardashian dropped some emojis with different hearts around her head.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.