Caitlyn Jenner berates trans swimmer Lia Thomas, says she has ‘huge advantage over the girls’

Caitlyn Jenner has criticized transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for wanting to compete in the Olympics, saying she has “a huge advantage over the girls.”

The former Olympic champion criticized Thomas’ desire to race against female swimmers, saying ‘we have to keep it fair for women’.

She added that it was “just not fair” to other competitors as she has already gone through puberty as a man, and her Olympic quest “the trans community looks selfish”.

Thomas, who switched from male to female during her studies, has been criticized for participating in female swimming events after undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

She has remained defiant, saying in an interview earlier this year that she planned to continue swimming and would try to swim in the Olympic trials.

This prompted Jenner to call her “bad publicity” for the trans community in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News last night.

It came after Thomas (pictured) said she wanted to compete in the Olympic trials and hoped to race in the Olympics

It came after he showed her an interview Thomas had with ABC in May, in which she argued that the legacy effects of puberty testosterone shouldn’t disqualify her, saying, “There’s a lot of variation among cis-female athletes, there are cis women who are very tall and very muscular.’

She added that she would like to try to get to the Olympics, saying: ‘It has been a long-time goal of mine to swim in the Olympics and I would like to see that pass.’

But this goal was rejected by Jenner, who said she gave the trans community “bad publicity.”

Jenner, who competed in Decathlon as a man at two Olympics, told Dan Wootton on GB News last night: “When I hear her talk, it’s all about her. It’s not about what’s fair in sport.

“She’s got a huge edge over the girls. She’s bigger, has bigger hands, her cardiovascular system is bigger, she’s gone through male puberty — all those things and it’s just not fair.”

She added that Thomas’ Olympic quest was “bad publicity for the trans community.”

Jenner said, “It makes the trans community selfish and self-centered. Lia Thomas even said that if you accept me as a woman, you accept me as a female athlete, but no, we don’t have to accept that.”

Caitlyn Jenner called Lia Thomas ‘bad publicity’ for the trans community in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News last night

Thomas, who switched from male to female during college, has been criticized for competing against women in races

He added that there are “a lot of problems at the moment”, but that “first, we have to keep it fair to women”.

Even if Thomas qualifies for the US Olympic trials, she may not be able to participate in the competitions herself after new rules are introduced by the world governing body of swimming, FINA.

Earlier this year, the organization banned trans athletes from competing in elite women’s races if they’ve gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

It added that it would aim for an “open” category so that swimmers whose gender identity differs from their birth sex can compete.

Jenner added that FINA had come to the conclusion that it is not just about current hormone levels, and shared her experience of how male puberty had brought her benefits.

Jenner said she didn’t mind being labeled as transphobic for her views on the matter, as she feels she’s on the “right side.”

She said, ‘I went through male puberty. I was strong, 1.80 m. I am 72 years old and can still hit the ball 290 meters because my arms and legs are long.

“I can still do that sort of thing. I switched completely 7 years ago, but there’s still a lot left!’

Jenner has been criticized by some trans activists for her stance on the matter, but said she didn’t care about being labeled a transphobe.

She said, “I’ve had so much nonsense. Honestly, I have thick skin. They can come after me, I really don’t care. I can handle any criticism. I feel like I’m on the right side.’