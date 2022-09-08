Caitlin Stasey goes topless in a backyard pool on Labor Day weekend

<!–

Labor Day weekend in the United States recognizes the achievements and legacy of the country’s labor movement.

And Caitlin Stasey appropriately spent the long weekend kicking back and relaxing in the backyard pool with a beer.

The former Neighbors star, 32, went topless while basking in the sun in nothing but bikini bottoms and a cowboy hat.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her day off and captioned it: “To Labor!”

It comes after Caitlin said goodbye to Neighbours, the Australian soap that launched her career, when its final episode aired in August.

The show came to an end after a historic 37-year run after UK broadcasting partner Channel 5 withdrew funding.

Caitlin posted a tribute to her former co-star Jackie Woodburne, who played the beloved character Susan Kennedy.

“Let me tell you about this treasure, Jackie Woodburne. In the years I spent with Neighbours, I met some very special, very crazy people, and Jackie was by far the least crazy (usually) and the most special,” she wrote.

“But she made you feel like Susan Kennedy was nothing like how she makes you feel like herself. She was my favorite teammate and working with her is still a highlight of my career,” she added.

“She has been an on-screen mother and stepmother to some twenty young Australians and I feel so lucky and privileged to be part of that club. Off the set, she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Caitlin has directed three erotic films for the female-led porn website Afterglow, each focusing on women’s empowerment, intimacy and sexual inclusivity

Caitlin made headlines in February when she announced her new career path: making feminist pornography.

“Porn sets are generally much more inclusive than traditional movie sets,” she told The New York Times.

“There are also many more conversations about consent, respect and behavior on set,” she added.

One of her films, entitled U Up?, explores intimacy during the Covid-19 pandemic by telling the story of a couple who have a sexual encounter via their mobile phones.

Caitlin spoke about the cultural differences between adult and mainstream filmmaking in another interview with Rose & Ivy in January

“The porn world is a complicated world, but as in any industry there are countless experiences you can have,” she said.

“Mine have all been extremely positive, respectful and professional.”