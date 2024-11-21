Caitlin Clark is right to disapprove of Unrivaled, claims Skip Bayless after WNBA star suffered ‘jealousy and resentment’

Skip Bayless claims Caitlin Clark is right to skip the Unrivaled 3-on-3 competition in January after the Indiana Fever star walked with a target on her back during her rookie campaign.

WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart founded the 3-on-3 league to provide an alternative for women’s basketball players who typically play overseas in the offseason to fill the financial gaps.

After the promising competition failed to land Clark on their small, yet star-studded roster, Bayless turned to X to express his thoughts on Clark turning down the reportedly huge offer.

“Good thing Caitlin Clark isn’t playing in this new 3-on-3 league,” Bayless wrote. “After all the jealousy and resentment she felt last season — all the cheap shots and bullying attempts — she made a late run at MVP.

“SHE is the reason the WNBA’s popularity exploded last season. She doesn’t need three-on-three, he continued.

Skip Bayless Claimed Caitlin Clark Was Right When He Turned Down Unrivaled 3-on-3 Competition

After being drafted by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick, Clark became a catalyst in the WNBA’s popularity soaring to unprecedented heights. During her participation, records were broken in the competition for both visitor numbers and viewer numbers.

However, Clark was also on the receiving end of “welcome to the league” moments early in the season.

The most infamous incident was when she was checked by veteran guard Chennedy Carter in her first match against college rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Clark was hit with five flagrant fouls and a handful of close calls. Four of the five flagrant fouls were committed by the Sky.

Nevertheless, Clark took care of business on the field, leading Indiana to their first playoff appearance since 2016. While the Fever were swept by Connecticut in the first round, Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year and made a run for the MVP award. concludes a spectacular campaign.

In October, Front Office Sports reported that Unrivaled offered Clark a lucrative deal similar to what Inter Miami handed Lionel Messi to bring him to MLS from Europe.

Additionally, several of Clark’s friends have already filled spots on the roster for the league’s inaugural season. Namely Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who was drafted this year by the Las Vegas Aces.

After claims of pulling her from the competition this offseason were followed by hints about her participation, plans to bring her on board ultimately fell through.

Unrivaled will be based in Miami, Florida, with its inaugural season beginning in January 2025. The league will feature 30 players from the WNBA and NCAA and will have the highest average salaries in the history of women’s sports.

On October 16, Unrivaled announced a multi-year media rights deal with TNT. Games will also be available on Max and truTV.