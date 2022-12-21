Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the fastest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game and earn 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth.

Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game, tying with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to get to 2,000 that fast since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info .

Clark also did it in style by knocking down her 242nd career three-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to celebrate the moment.

The junior, who along with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston were unanimous picks to The Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, also had 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Iowa (10-3) to its fifth straight win. to help.

Teammate Monika Czinano, who entered with 1,969 career points in 98 games, also scored 20 points for Iowa. McKenna Warnock added 14 points, AJ Ediger scored a career-high 10 points, and Kate Martin had a career-high 13 assists.

The Hawkeyes scored 34 points in the first quarter and held Dartmouth to just five points in the second quarter.

Allie Harland led Dartmouth (2-11) with 11 points.

Iowa returns to the Big Ten game next week with games against Purdue and Illinois.

___

AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter .com/AP_Top25