Caitlin Clark makes Unrivaled decision ahead of breakaway league’s debut season

Caitlin Clark won’t be taking her talents to South Beach, a report claimed Wednesday.

The WNBA superstar has been heavily hounded by the new “Unrivaled” league, which kicks off Jan. 17 in Miami.

The six-team rosters were revealed Wednesday, with Clark’s name noticeably absent from the list, but fans had hoped the Indiana Fever star would commit at the last minute as two wildcard spots remained to be filled to round up the full 36 players. .

But their hopes were quickly dashed when ESPN reported on Wednesday evening that the 22-year-old had decided not to play in the first season’s 3-on-3 competition.

The breakaway group had reportedly launched a “full-scale press” to lure Clark to the upstart, including a reported $1 million offer to join.

The new Indiana Fever sensation took the WNBA’s popularity to new heights this year as it became a catalyst for a spike in viewership and attendance.

And Unrivaled had hoped that bringing Clark to the court this offseason could have a similar effect.

However, Clark has remained non-committal about the idea of ​​joining the league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Although she had stated that she would not participate in any off-season competition, she did not completely reject the idea either.

“We’ll see,” Clark told IndyStar and ESPN earlier this month. ‘Don’t know. Just take it as it goes and see if I want to play in the end.”

In the meantime, Clark is enjoying her offseason on the golf course, playing in two Pro-Am leagues, while relaxing off the course after a non-stop college schedule at Iowa and her debut WNBA season with the Fever.

