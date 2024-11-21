Caitlin Clark goes viral for her response to man asking her to sign his hat

Caitlin Clark wasn’t too thrilled about a grown man’s request that she sign his cap at The RSM Classic Pro-Am, new video shows.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year has been hitting the golf course lately, as she was in Georgia on Wednesday after playing in The Annika Pro-Am in Florida last week.

And while Clark was seen happily posing with a couple of young fans for a photo on St. Simons Island, his smile instantly disappeared when a man asked to have his hat signed.

Clark duly complied and scribbled his signature on his hat, but didn’t appear to say anything to the fan before walking away.

Clark played in the RSM Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday at Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

Fans on the social platform opined that Clark knew that the fan simply wanted to sell the cap after Clark signed it.

“…it sucks that’s how grown men are like they’re not real fans of hers 🙁 she knows she brightens the kids’ day while making the guy some money :/,” one wrote.

Clark was joined in the Pro-Am by Tom Brady, with the basketball star playing with Zach Johnson and the NFL legend partnering world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg.

At The Annika Pro-Am last week, Clark nearly took a fan’s head off while throwing a fairway shot. But he showed some flashes of his still-improving golf ability with some brilliant approach shots.

She also had the opportunity to play alongside two of golf’s biggest icons, World No. 1 Nelly Korda and ten-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam.

Korda played with Clark for nine holes and was impressed with the Indiana Fever star.

‘She is definitely very talented. “She was picking up the ball very cleanly,” Korda said.

‘He was losing a couple of shots to the right, but I asked him how many times a week he plays and I think with the amount of obligations he has he probably goes to the golf course once a week. So I played once a week and she was playing very well.”

While Clark has been practicing her golf game this WNBA offseason, she will reportedly not participate in the inaugural year of the breakaway Unrivaled league.