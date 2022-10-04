Cairns mother rams group of suspected teenage thieves with her minivan as crime wave hits QLD town

<!–

An Australian ‘supermum’ has taken on a gang of teenage troublemakers in her minivan after she suspected them of breaking into a neighbour’s house.

Natasha Baddock, 48, was on her way to her kindergarten trip on Friday morning when she noticed a suspicious white hatchback ‘loitering’ in her Bentley Park street in Cairns.

When she returned from school, she discovered the same car outside another neighbour’s house, the sliding door of which appeared to be “open”.

It was then that she locked eyes with the four teenage residents and decided to ‘take a stand’.

Still in her white minivan, she parked in front of their hatchback in her neighbor’s driveway and stopped them from driving away.

A Cairns mum stopped a group of suspected teenage thieves from fleeing by hitting their car with her minivan (pictured)

“They had checked the whole street, it was the same car with the same four boys in it,” Ms Baddock said Cairns Post.

She picked up her phone to call the police, at which point the group of boys, who ‘couldn’t have been older than 15’, accelerated and drove into her car.

But instead of panicking, Mrs Baddock stood her ground.

“I just put my foot on the accelerator and I just put that car in reverse so they couldn’t drive off, they had already smashed my car,” she said.

The boys then jumped on foot, leaving the car behind while Mrs Baddock stayed on the phone with the police.

“I’m quite a faithful woman and I’m a foster mother to six children, it’s my duty to protect them,” she said.

Queensland Police confirmed the white Toyota Corolla hatchback was reported stolen a few days earlier on September 28.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

Natasha Baddock (pictured) said she was fed up with youth crime in her area and felt she had to ‘take a stand’

Cairns is currently battling a youth crime boom, with some residents wondering if they lived in sunny north Queensland or the ‘ghetto’.

Single mum Sarah Martin, also from Bentley Park, recently had her home broken into twice and her car keys stolen from her bedroom.

According to police, the crime wave has seen more than 900 cars stolen in Cairns in 2022 – a new record.

A multi-agency police operation to crack down on youth crime between September 24 and 25 recovered eight stolen cars and saw 17 people charged with 113 offences.

Locals are increasingly taking matters into their own hands, including anti-crime campaigner Paul Drabble, who has set up a peer system-like citizens’ group to help tackle crime.

He said it was about being ‘vigilant not a vigilante’.

But Far North Detective Inspector Kevin Goan urged locals to let the police do their job, saying he did not want to see “some well-meaning residents charged with a crime”.