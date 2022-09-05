Cairns missing children: Queensland police appeal for help to find three kids on scooters

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three young children are missing from a town in northern Queensland and may have strayed on scooters, sparking a frantic search.

A four-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy were last spotted in Cairns near Gordon’s Creek around 2pm on Monday.

The children’s families are very concerned given their very young age and police have asked the public for help in locating them.

The girl is wearing a light purple T-shirt, jeans and is about 105 cm tall, has dark brown skin, slim build with brown eyes and dark brown hair to the shoulders.

The four-year-old boy wears a yellow t-shirt and blue shorts, has dark brown hair, eyes and skin.

The five year old boy is wearing a striped blue and green shirt, blue shorts and is about four feet tall, light brown skin with dark brown hair reaching to shoulder length.

More to follow.

Two of the young kids who left on scooters Monday and haven’t been seen for hours (pictured)