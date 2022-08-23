Cairns: Man is charged torturing and murdering boy, 5

<!–

A man has been charged with torturing and murdering a five-year-old boy he knew in an Indigenous community in far north Queensland.

The child died of his injuries at Townsville Hospital on Monday after doctors spent five days trying to save him.

He had flown there with life-threatening injuries after initially being taken to Yarrabah Hospital, near Cairns, on Friday.

Officers from the Police Unit of the Queensland Police Department investigated how the boy was injured and arrested a 22-year-old man.

Local detectives and officers from the Child Trauma Unit in Brisbane began investigating how the boy was injured after being tipped off about his transfer to Townsville.

Police have since arrested a 22-year-old man, who knew the boy, and charged him with murder, grievous bodily harm and torture.

He has also been charged with assault inflicting bodily harm while armed and assault resulting in bodily harm.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Cairns court on Wednesday.