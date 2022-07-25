Cairns locals share tips to stopping cars be stolen amid wave of home and vehicle robberies

Car owners desperate to prevent their vehicles from being stolen have had their batteries and fuses taken out every night amid a spate of car thefts.

Dean Stone, who lived in Cairns in far north Queensland, said he was forced to take extreme measures to protect his car after he was robbed.

While living in the tropical city, Mr. Stone said he spent a few minutes every night removing his car battery and engine fuses, which the vehicle can’t start without.

“It takes two minutes to pull a fuse and put it back in. It has prevented my cars from being stolen,” he told the Cairns Post.

Mr Stone said he believed car and home thefts are more common because they are considered “very easily accessible.”

Cairns saw its car theft record broken in 2021 when offenders stole a total of 782 vehicles throughout the year – an average of 65.1 cars per month.

The city is on track to break its record again in 2022 with 485 vehicles stolen from the region since the beginning of May this year.

Craig Moore, owner of Cairn’s security retailer Moore Solutions, told the Post that he had seen a spike in customers as car theft began in the city.

Mr Moore said he had been particularly busy over the past year with both victims of theft and those concerned about the safety of their homes and flooding his business with questions.

“The crime rates in Cairns and FNQ are out of control and if anyone can do anything to make them feel safe in their own property then they should do what they can,” Moore said.

Home security sales have risen dramatically in Cairns over the past year, with more residents reporting car and home theft

With the drastic increase in robberies, locals have set up online groups dedicated to tracking down stolen items, alerting each other to break-ins and sharing advice on how to prevent theft.

“I bought GPS tracking. Costs $100 and $10 per month. Hopefully never needed, but I do know where my car is and where it’s been,” someone wrote online.

“Maybe if everyone preemptively sells their cars and we all use taxis and buses that can be kept under lock and key with security in a compound, we won’t have to worry about disconnecting and reconnecting batteries, hiding keys, empty fuel or remove tires,” said another.

Mr Stone advised people to arm their homes with CCTV cameras, motion sensor alarms, window locks and more than two door locks to increase their home security.