Cain Velasquez splits from celebrity lawyer for upcoming shooting case

SAN JOSE – Former mixed-martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez will no longer be supported in court by celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos. man accused of abusing his child.

Until his preliminary investigation last fall, Velasquez was represented by a high-profile legal team led by Geragos and along with San Jose-based attorney Renee Hessling.

Velasquez appeared in a courtroom in San Jose on Wednesday to confirm that Hessling would represent only him going forward. He is due to appear in court on March 8.

For most of the year, Geragos aggressively argued for Velasquez’s release from prison on bail and supervision conditions, prevailing in November after initially being rebuffed by County Superior Court and Sixth District Court Judge Shelyna Brown of Appeal.

After the charges against Velasquez were green-lit for trial following a preliminary investigation, Judge Arthur Bocanegra awarded him $1 million bail and supervised release, later approving his travel to an out-of-state wrestling event, as it was under Velasquez’ employment as professional fighter fell. .

Velasquez is accused of shooting 44-year-old Harry Goularte Jr. while traveling with his mother Patricia Goularte and his stepfather Paul Bender, who reportedly drove him from Morgan Hill to San Jose on Feb. 28 to have a single pass oversee a municipal office. Bender was injured in the encounter, which occurred after a lengthy chase.

Three days earlier, Goularte Jr. charged with a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious act with a child, based on allegations that he molested Velasquez’s son at a San Martin daycare run by his mother. Goularte Jr. was released under supervision over the objection of prosecutors.

Velasquez faces life in prison if convicted of the charges. Geragos admitted in previous lawsuits that Velasquez had impulse control issues and brain injuries from his mixed-martial arts career, which included two UFC heavyweight title belts while fighting out of San Jose.

Velasquez’s defense to date suggested they would litigate by proxy on the sexual assault charge against Goularte Jr., assuming Velasquez took action after the criminal justice system failed his family. Velasquez is also suing Goularte Jr. and his parents for alleged sexual abuse; the progress of the trial has been suspended pending the criminal case.

