Cain Velasquez splits from celebrity lawyer for upcoming shooting case

Cain Velasquez will appear for his arraignment at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, November 21, 2022 in San Jose, California. Velasquez, the former UFC champion from San Jose, was accused of shooting a man accused of molesting his child. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE – Former mixed-martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez will no longer be supported in court by celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos. man accused of abusing his child.

Until his preliminary investigation last fall, Velasquez was represented by a high-profile legal team led by Geragos and along with San Jose-based attorney Renee Hessling.

Velasquez appeared in a courtroom in San Jose on Wednesday to confirm that Hessling would represent only him going forward. He is due to appear in court on March 8.

For most of the year, Geragos aggressively argued for Velasquez’s release from prison on bail and supervision conditions, prevailing in November after initially being rebuffed by County Superior Court and Sixth District Court Judge Shelyna Brown of Appeal.

After the charges against Velasquez were green-lit for trial following a preliminary investigation, Judge Arthur Bocanegra awarded him $1 million bail and supervised release, later approving his travel to an out-of-state wrestling event, as it was under Velasquez’ employment as professional fighter fell. .

Velasquez is accused of shooting 44-year-old Harry Goularte Jr. while traveling with his mother Patricia Goularte and his stepfather Paul Bender, who reportedly drove him from Morgan Hill to San Jose on Feb. 28 to have a single pass oversee a municipal office. Bender was injured in the encounter, which occurred after a lengthy chase.

