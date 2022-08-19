Café owner says female staff should wear red stickers on their period – sending Jackie O into a rage

<!–

A cafe owner has come under fire for introducing a policy that requires his female employees to wear red stickers when they have their periods.

Anthony, a small business owner, went on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday morning to discuss potential policies and tell his side of the story.

The cafe owner claimed he thought female staff wearing stickers was a ‘great’ way to determine when they needed ‘extra space’, as it’s hard for men to know when staff are experiencing ‘women’s problems’.

“This is humiliating,” Jackie O said. “We don’t want it being advertised.”

The original problem arose when a male manager got into an argument with a female waitress and she attributed her irascibility and excitement to her period.

When Jackie O asked him how he wanted to advertise to the customers, Anthony said he was considering putting up a sign outside the cafe.

The cafe owner also said that he had passed the idea on to his female employees, but that they were not keen on it.

“Men can be assholes too,” argued Jackie O. “What do you suggest we do with it?”

“Men aren’t as hormonal as women,” Anthony retorted.

But Jackie O had no sympathy.

“You think women are the problem, if we’re having a bad day, we’re on our period,” she said.

“This whole situation is ridiculous,” she added. “You make a big problem out of just one incident – you have to move on.”

But Anthony had another suggestion that made Jackie O see red.

“What if we hang a calendar in the teachers’ lounge?” he asked.

“NO,” said Jackie O. “I’ve worked with so many grumpy men—they’re so much worse than any woman.”

The radio show duo then presented the questions to the audience and had people call about the situation.

The first caller, Darren, called the cafe owner a “hardcore misogynist with mummy problems.”

Bella, a project manager, was next in line. “You’re the most insensitive jerk ever,” she said.

She continued, “Everyone in your world is so retarded and I hope everyone you know is ashamed.”

The project manager suggested asking his female staff if they wanted space or an hour off, but Anthony declined because it was “bad business practice” because no one would be able to serve the customers.

He called women ‘hysterical’, ‘hormonal’ and ‘hard to understand’ and really couldn’t understand why it was a problem to use stickers to indicate if they were on their period.

“You’re an idiot and a misogynist,” Jackie O said at last. “You’re trying to humiliate and put your employees in the spotlight, and that’s not how you treat people.”