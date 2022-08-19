Café employee QUITS her job over her boss’ text response

<!–

A cafe worker shared the text message she received from her boss when she asked for a day off, which forced her to stop working completely.

Auralee, who worked at Starbucks, messaged her manager explaining that unfortunately her family dog ​​had to be put to sleep and she would not be available to work.

Her boss then asked her to “take cover” for the Sunday shift and suggested she reschedule the vet appointment.

Auralee shared the message on Twitter, writing, “The time my boss asked me if I could change the day I put my dog ​​to sleep for Starbucks.”

A Starbucks spokesperson told The Insider that the company offers personal and sick leave to staff, but unfortunately that didn’t happen in this case.

Poll Who’s in the wrong? The manager 61 votes

The employee 30 votes

“The health and well-being of our partners is and will remain our top priority. In this case, we were unable to support this partner at the time to promote her work,” the Starbucks spokesperson said.

Auralee explained the situation and the message read, “I’m sorry to have to do this, but I’m trying to find cover for my Sunday shift.

“I have to put my dog ​​to sleep on Saturday night and I will be an absolute mess. She is my best friend.’

Auralee was aware of the short notice and told her boss earlier in the week, confirming that she had emailed a few other employees asking them to take over the shift.

But the manager suggested that the dog be put to sleep on another day so she could work, and the response led Auralee to abruptly quit the job after two and a half years.

After a few hours, Auralee responded to the message and stopped

“I really need you to take cover,” the manager wrote.

“I understand it’s a difficult situation, but you have plenty of notice, so it won’t be approved if you don’t come in. Is there a way to do it on a night when you’re not working the next day?’

After a few hours, Auralee responded to the message and stopped there and then.

“I’m sorry this is inconvenient, but she is the family dog ​​and she is very sick,” she replied.

“I can’t make another appointment if I put my dog ​​in front of Starbucks. This is also officially me in my two weeks. I’ve been working for this company for 2.5 years now and I appreciate what it’s done for me, but I’m ready to move on.”

The Tweet quickly went viral, receiving more than 244,000 “likes” and being shared over 13,000 times.