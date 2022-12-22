Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Claim $1,250 Risk-Free Bet

After one of the most thrilling NFL weekends in recent memory, the action isn’t done. The Green Bay Packers hope to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and Caesars Sportsbook has a fantastic promo to help you end Week 15 with a MASSIVE win: a risk-free bet of up to $1,250!

Here’s how the offer works and what to do to claim your free wager:

Special Caesars Promo Code

If you sign up for Caesars and make a qualifying deposit of $20 or more, your next wager of up to $1,250 will be risk-free! It only takes a couple of clicks to get started, too.

All you have to do is follow these easy steps to secure your $1,250 free bet:

Sign up for Caesars with this link Verify your identity Deposit $20 or more Use the promo code BETSIDED30FULL

Then, you’re all set! As long as you deposit at least $20, your next wager up to $1,250 will be risk-free. It’ll be refunded in free bets if you lose with no strings attached.

Perhaps you’ve got a same-game parlay ready to fire away, like the value on an Anytime TD Scorer, or just bet on a side or total. Regardless, that $1,250 is yours to bet however you’d like!

Only new Caesars users can claim this fantastic promo. Only a limited time remains, so sign up for Caesars now before time runs out!

If you already have a Caesars account but want some free bets too, here are a few other great sportsbook promos you can claim as well:

Monday Night Football Week 15 Best Bet

All of a sudden, Packers’ rookie Christian Watson has become a TD-scoring cyborg. He’s found the end zone in four consecutive games, totaling a remarkable eight scores in that stretch. At +145 odds, my favorite bet for tonight’s matchup is Watson scoring a TD once again.

Watson has at least six targets in every game during this otherworldly span and even has a rushing TD too. The Rams have been a disaster at every level this season. Their defense allows the ninth-most yards to receivers per game along with just under a TD per game to the position, so Watson should have ample opportunity to find paydirt with his volume.

Of players with at least 35 targets, Watson’s 135.5 passer rating when targeted leads ALL NFL wide receivers. He’s been spectacular. Given the Packers need to win this game, I expect Aaron Rodgers to look Watson’s way early and often.

A $1,250 bet on Watson to score at +145 odds would profit $1,812.50 if he does! I’m thrilled to back one of the NFL’s rising stars to keep doing what he seemingly always does: score TDs.

Whether you’re with me and back Watson or prefer a different wager on the game, just be sure to first claim your $1,250 risk-free bet from Caesars. It’s time to wrap up that last-minute holiday shopping, so take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to stack some cash and sign up for Caesars Sportsbook now!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.