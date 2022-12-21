Caden app would PAY users thousands of dollars per year to share their data with advertisers

<!–

A new company wants to pay users for their smartphone data — with the potential for some people to earn thousands of dollars a year if they provide a lot of specific information.

The app is called Caden and is backed by internet pioneer and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang. The app helps users download their data from other services and apps, be it Amazon or Yelp, into a vault. Users who choose to share that data can then earn a share of the revenue the app generates from it.

Already facing a recession, the digital advertising industry is looking for new ways to monetize consumer data. Traditional methods are more difficult now, thanks in part to Apple’s privacy policy introduced last year that requires all apps to request permission to track users – which many have refused to give.

Caden has been testing with a small number of users and plans to roll out a public beta test of 10,000 users early next year, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company plans to provide users with a wide variety of choices about sharing their data.

We believe every digital citizen should be part of the data economy and be the one who can decide how their data is used and what they want in return.

“We are completely obsessed with privacy, so you can rest assured that every feature and product we offer protects privacy, period.”

One option will aggregate and anonymize the data and share it with third parties for $5 to $20 per month, Caden founder and CEO John Roa told the Journal. Compensation is determined by a “data score” based on users’ responses to demographic survey questions and the services they use.

For example, a person could agree to share their ride-sharing history so that advertisers could create segments of people who drive a certain amount of money — which could end up paying consumers up to $50 a month, according to the Journal’s report.

Another option would allow advertisers to take direct actions based on the data Caden collects from users. That would be more valuable to a range of different marketers, so it could bring in thousands of dollars a year for participating users, the company explained.

Any app that succeeds in this space will have to convince a broad group of consumers that it’s trustworthy and that the overall experience has to be perfect.

“The consumer app has to be incredible. Not only the user experience, but also the value that the consumer gets has to be great,” Ullas Naik, founder and general partner at Streamlined Ventures, the leader of Caden’s new funding round, told the Journal.

The company said it will allow users to see which brands it has partnered with and allow them to control which brands have access to their information – as it will allow brands to do more personalized marketing work.

Caden would also allow users to limit or limit advertisers by category or name, they told the Journal.

However, one expert warned that apps like Caden won’t really take off until another major privacy shift happens in the next few years: Google’s plan to stop supporting third-party tracking in its popular Chrome browser, which won’t start until next year. comes into force in 2024. Until then, brands can still suck up a lot of data about consumers without asking their permission.

“I think this will be a series of niche solutions, something that advertisers can experiment with and something that consumers can experiment with, but I don’t see them taking off,” Forrester Research analyst Stephanie Liu told the business publication.