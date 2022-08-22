Cadbury launches Caramilk Marvellous Creations block in Woolworths

Cadbury has released a new Marvelous Celebrations Caramilk block for $5.

The chocolate block contains a caramelized Cadbury Caramilk white chocolate base with jelly pieces and popping candy canes.

The decadent new caramel chocolate block is available in stores and online at Woolworths.

Melbourne food blogger Nick Vavitis named the sweet treat its “chocolate bar of the year” and gave it a top score of 15 out of 10.

“The Caramilk is A grade – it literally tastes like milky gold,” he said in a… Instagram post.

“And the best thing about these new Cadbury bars is that they are loaded with mix-ins,” he added.

“It’s like eating caramel and M&Ms together – it tastes good and you can’t be happy eating candy in your mouth!”

Thousands flock to the brand’s social media in anticipation.

“This sounds absolutely delicious,” said one woman. “Is it getting better?”

‘Two of my favorite chocolates are finally in one! I’m so obsessed.’

Cadbury also recently released another Marvelous Celebrations Birthday Cake Block for $5.

The chocolate block contains a classic Cadbury milk chocolate milk base filled with marshmallows, 100’s and 1000’s, and biscuit pieces.

Cadbury’s decadent new birthday cake chocolate is available in stores and online at Woolworths.

Hundreds of foodies expressed their excitement on an announcement post, and many immediately made plans to buy the chocolate.

“This is perfect… it’s just in time for my birthday!” said an excited man.

“Looks delicious,” added another. “But this is definitely the wrong time to go on a diet.”

One of Australia’s favorite popcorn brands is releasing two new limited-edition flavors at Woolworths.

Flasks Natural Popcorn has just introduced ‘Tiramisu’ and ‘Parmesan & Cracked Pepper’ in their wide range of unique flavors.

The sweet and salty treats will be available in stores and online for $2.10 in the coming weeks.

The Tiramisu flavor is described as extremely decadent with a combination of cream, coffee and cocoa.

While the new Parmesan and cracked pepper will join several fan favorites like the Cheddar Cheese Popcorn and the Cheesy Cheddar oven baked puffs.

But Cobs isn’t the only Australian favorite to release a new and exciting flavor.

The renowned taste of oak chocolate has given a twist to the classic Golden Gaytime and gives it a rich chocolate taste.

The new treat has a delicious, oak-inspired center that has been dipped in chocolate and covered in the famous Golden Gaytime cookies.

Starting today, customers can pick up a box of four for $9.90 from IGA, Ritchie’s, and Drakes & Romeos.

Coles, convenience stores and gas stations will stock the new Oak Gaytime starting in September.

This isn’t the first time Golden Gaytime has been given a flavor twist with a Coco Pops, Birthday Cake and Crunchy Nut variant now also available.

Golden Gaytime spokesperson Annie Lucchitti said the new ice cream is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Golden Gaytime Oak brings together the iconic elements of Golden Gaytime with the unmistakable Oak Choc Milk flavor hit. It’s creamy, crumbly, choccy—delicious,’ she said.

The ice cream isn’t the first classic Australian treat to take on a unique twist.

A new Violet Crumble Espresso Martini has launched across Australia, delighting sweet-tooth cocktail fans.

Feminae Beverage Co. has teamed up with classic Aussie chocolate to create a decadent boozy treat that’s on sale now, but only while supplies last.

Each box costs $79.95 and contains two liters of ready-made martini and a 30 g bar of Violet Crumble to crush and use as a garnish.

The Feminaè X Violet Crumble Espresso Martini is a delicious blend of cold drip coffee, premium vodka and Australian cream.

The blend is infused with the chocolate, caramel and honeycomb flavors of the famous Violet Crumble.

Perfect as a party starter or after dinner. The luxuriously creamy cocktail can be drunk straight from the fridge into a martini glass or shaken in a cocktail shaker with sprinkled ice or Violet Crumble crumbs.

The two-liter box makes 24 standard drinks and can be purchased online for a limited time on the Feminaè website, with shipping starting Monday, August 1.

Foodies online have tagged their friends and expressed their excitement about the unique new collaboration cocktail, with someone saying it could be their “new favorite.”

Feminaè is an Australian drinks company that makes unique cocktails from Melbourne, including the popular passion fruit and pavlova cosmopolitan and pink grapefruit gin.