Cabramatta Bottler in Sydney sells packaged pre-drinks and they come with a FREE cup of ice

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Sydney liquor store employee impressed with snaps of their packaged pre-drinks, complete with complimentary cups of ice cream and straws.

Koi, from the Cabramatta bottler in Western Sydney, went viral after she got a TikTok showcasing the bottle shop’s wide range of drinks, priced from $10-$18.

“We have a collection of all these pre-drinks,” Koi said. “And we’ll give you a free cup of ice cream and straws, too.”

Scroll down for video

A Sydney liquor store employee revealed they sell packaged pre-drinks and also give customers free cups of ice cream and straws

Some of the pre-drink combinations she posted included Fireball and Redbull ($10), Jim Beam and Coke Zero ($10), Gray Goose Vodka and Redbull ($18)

Some of the pre-drink combinations she posted included Fireball and Redbull ($10), Jim Beam and Coke Zero ($10), and Gray Goose Vodka and Redbull ($18).

“Prices are subject to change based on the day, but will usually be between $10 and $18,” revealed Christina, the store’s manager.

“It was so exciting to see Cabramatta Bottler have all these packaged pre-drinks,” says Enne Guo, a resident of western Sydney.

She added: ‘Buying cocktails in bars is getting extremely expensive, and this is such an easy solution!’

The Cabramatta Bottler employee revealed it was also extremely easy to prepare the drinks, with the bottle shop offering everything for a quick and easy cocktail.

‘Open the pre-mixes, throw it in a cup of ice cream and we’ll even have straws for you!’ exclaimed Koi.

Koi also revealed that if a customer asked her by name, she would give free taste-test shots.

“Cabra doesn’t come cheap,” she said. “We’ve got Martell Blue Swift, 1800 Silver tequila and soju…anything you want!”

Cabramatta Bottler’s employee revealed it was also extremely easy to prepare the drinks, with the bottle shop offering everything for a quick and easy cocktail

“Prices are subject to change based on the day, but will usually be between $10 and $18,” Christina, the store’s manager revealed.

Thousands were interested in the bottle shop’s clever drink combinations.

“I don’t live in Sydney, but I may just have to fly over to experience these pre-drinks at Cabra,” said one man.

“I’ll be there Friday with the boys,” added another.

“I definitely need this, it’s so handy!”