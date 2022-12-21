Cabinet secrecy denies Sydney’s lockdown suburbs the truth

Maintaining confidence in confidential political decision-making can be difficult in an environment where rules change rapidly, official decrees and media coverage are generally monolingual and others become subtext. The idea that migrant and refugee communities are especially resistant to trust in the government has been thoroughly expelled. It is time to let go of stereotypes and recognize that there is an erosion of trust across the community.

Residents of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Blacktown, Parramatta, parts of Penrith and other affected local government areas in western Sydney have a right to know the reasoned decisions that have so deeply affected their lives. Aside from whether authorities had their health and well-being in mind, what matters here is how those decisions were made, the evidence on which they were based and who is responsible.

Transparency is also the most effective way to improve. Understanding where mistakes have been made is invaluable in determining what questions to ask of frontline agencies such as NSW Health and support entities involved in the planning of aggregated department responsessuch as the Greater Cities Commission. Measuring the effectiveness of these agencies is impossible if their influence on, or irrelevance to, cabinet decision-making is hidden. What else are they for?

If the Audit General’s report does not provoke a meaningful government response, those involved will respond. The areas with the strictest lockdown happen to cross paths with some of the state’s most marginal voters. Example: East Hills, held by Liberal Wendy Lindsay with a two-party preference margin of less than 1 percent, and Penrith, represented by former Deputy Liberal leader and cabinet member Stuart Ayres.