Cabinet minister urges Liz Truss to let King Charles attend Cop27 summit

A minister has called on Liz Truss to allow King Charles to attend the Cop27 summit in Egypt next month after the prime minister reportedly advised against the monarch going to the climate conference.

The embattled Conservative leader has come under increasing pressure to say whether she will visit climate talks after it emerged she had advised the king to stay away from the meeting of world leaders – and that his son, the Prince of Wales, wouldn’t go either.

Now Alok Sharma, whose role as president of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last year gives him a Cabinet berth, Miss Truss pushed to attend the conference – and to reconsider Charles III’s presence.

Speaking from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he said: ‘This is definitely an issue that transcends politics. This is ultimately about ensuring that we protect our planet for future generations.’

He added: ‘I would certainly welcome the King’s participation in Cop27. I know that many people around the world see him as a leader in this field.’

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace

Alok Sharma arrives at Downing Street in London

The king reportedly planned to give a speech at the meeting of world leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

It comes amid growing suspicions that the government plans to water down or even abandon its target of “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The palace said the king had sought advice and was given it by Miss Truss. “With mutual friendship and respect, it was agreed that the king would not attend,” the palace said.

But the decision is likely to have disappointed the king, who as Prince of Wales had a long history of campaigning to reduce the effects of climate change. As heir to the throne, he also had a reputation for meddling in government business, most recently expressing his distaste for the government’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

The Prince of Wales attends the United for Wildlife (UfW) Global Summit at the Science Museum in London

After his mother’s death, friends insisted that he would not cool down on the issue of global warming.

But as a monarch he is obliged to remain politically neutral and, in his address to the nation after the Queen’s death, he acknowledged that ‘it will no longer be possible to give so much time to the… issues that concern me so much about. ‘.

Before his ascension to the throne last month, King Charles had indicated he would attend the 27th UN climate conference, known as Cop27, which runs from November 6 to 18.

A source told the Daily Mail that there had never been any firm plans for the king to go, although he has attended in the past, leading to speculation that he would again this year. As all foreign visits are made at the request of the British Government, advice was sought from the Palace.

The ‘unanimous’ decision, it has been suggested, is that with so many calls for the King to be posted abroad, Cop27 would not be the ‘right occasion’ for his first overseas visit as sovereign.

Sources highlighted his address to the nation following his mother’s death, in which he stressed that he remains ‘always mindful’ of his constitutional role in light of his changed circumstances.

As previously highlighted by the Mail, it is understood that the environment will remain central to his work as sovereign.

Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at her hotel ahead of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham

In 2015, he gave the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris, where he described climate change as the biggest threat facing humanity.

In a hard-hitting speech, the king echoed Winston Churchill in urging ‘the few’ to act to save the planet, and called on world leaders to commit ‘trillions, not billions, of dollars’.

He also gave a speech at the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow last year, urging world leaders to take a ‘warlike basis’ to tackle climate change. Although he will not be attending Cop27 in person, it is understood he is still determined to make his presence felt and leave the door open for a virtual appearance.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said in a tweet that he hoped the king would be allowed to go to Egypt, adding that he was a ‘globally respected voice’ on the environment whose participation would add ‘serious authority’ to the British delegation.

While Boris Johnson became an enthusiastic proponent of net zero, Miss Truss is believed to be more skeptical of the green agenda.

A government source said: ‘The palace and the government deliberated separately and then jointly agreed that… he is not going to join the police force.’