CA woman sues hospital for $6k URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was fentanyl-laced

She hopes to turn it into a class action lawsuit and wants all customers to get back the money she claimed was overcharged

Thompson says the hospital should lower the price and that a ‘significant’ number of customers have been charged for the same test

Thompson’s insurance has covered $6,000, but she has to pay another $7,000 out of pocket, says she can’t afford it

It also said that due to federal law, staff cannot discuss prices with customers prior to treatment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after going to the hospital after taking cocaine she believed was laced with fentanyl.

Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a bill of $6,095.70 for a single urine test.

It should cost a hospital no more than about $90 to perform such a test, according to analysis by Medicaid.

After telling doctors she feared her cocaine was laced with fentanyl, she was treated with Naloxone — a drug to reverse an overdose — and was given fluids, took an electrocardiogram test, and gave blood and urine samples. .

It’s unclear why she thought the cocaine was laced or she had fentanyl in her system.

No further details were given as to whether Thompson took the drugs voluntarily or if she was given a spike.

Her total bill was over $13,000, according to the Mercury News — who reviewed the lawsuit — and her insurance paid more than $6,000 of the total bill. She still has $7,100 to pay.

Thompson says she can’t afford that amount.

Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight, believing the cocaine she had ingested on June 14 was laced with fentanyl. When she left three hours later, she was charged $6,095.70 for a single urine test. Her total bill was over $10,000 and after insurance, she was left with a bill of $7,100. The hospital made her sign a contract saying she agreed to the hospital’s prices, but she was not told the price in advance

But when she looked more closely at the gargantuan bill, she found that the urine test was 100 times more expensive than Medicare’s $62 reimbursement rate. It’s considered reasonable for a test fee to cost one and a half times more than the reimbursement through Medicare.

A typical urine test done in the ER in Walnut Creek typically costs between $600 and $700, according to the Times.

Mike Thomas (pictured) is the head of the hospital. In a statement, the hospital said the hospital told the Seattle Times that emergency rates are higher because they “must have expert doctors, nurses and staff, as well as comprehensive services available 24/7/365.”

Data from the California health department showed that the hospital had charged an “unreasonable” fee of more than $5,000 since 2018, and that price has since risen.

Thompson had to sign a contract agreeing to the hospital’s “normal rate and terms,” ​​according to the lawsuit, before being treated.

The hospital told the Mercury News that emergency rates are higher because they “must have expert doctors, nurses and staff, as well as comprehensive services available 24/7/365.”

“Hospitals are not allowed by law to discuss payment or hand out price lists before treatment,” the hospital told the newspaper. ‘The claims do not withstand review by the court.’

Thompson wants to turn the lawsuit into a class action. While other patients’ billing prices are now available, the lawsuit alleges a “substantial portion” included the same test she received.

Her lawsuit asks John Muir Health to lower the price to a “fair value” and refund previous patients the money they overcharged. DailyMail.com has been unable to contact Thompson for comment.