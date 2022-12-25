CA names Top Men’s Test Award in honor of Shane Warne

The Australian Men’s Test Player of the Year award will be named in honor of Shane Warne. CA and ACA made the joint announcement at the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa, where both sides honored Warne in the first test match to be played at their MCG stadium since his death in March this year.

The Australian Test Player of the Year award is presented each year at the CA awards ceremony along with the Allan Border Medal for the best men’s international cricketer in all three forms and the Belinda Clark Medal for the women’s game. .

Warne, who won the Test Player of the Year award in 2006, is widely regarded as Australia’s greatest ever Test bowler, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said it was a fitting honor to rename the award Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year.

“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting that we recognize Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award after him in perpetuity,” Hockley said.

Warne was honored during the pre-match ceremony before the Boxing Day Test with both groups of players wearing white floppy hats as they came out to listen to the anthems as a tribute to his signature look on the pitch during his Test career. Fans were also encouraged to wear floppy hats and zinc cream in tribute to Warne.