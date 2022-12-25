CA names Top Men’s Test Award in honor of Shane Warne

Warne, who won the Test Player of the Year award in 2006, is widely regarded as Australia’s greatest ever Test bowler, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley said it was a fitting honor to rename the award Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year.
“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting that we recognize Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award after him in perpetuity,” Hockley said.
Warne was honored during the pre-match ceremony before the Boxing Day Test with both groups of players wearing white floppy hats as they came out to listen to the anthems as a tribute to his signature look on the pitch during his Test career. Fans were also encouraged to wear floppy hats and zinc cream in tribute to Warne.
It is the first time a Test has been played against Shane Warne’s new MCG outpost, which changed names earlier this year. A highlights package from Warne’s career played on the big screen just before the anthems. His name and Australian Test cap number of 350 were painted on the MCG grounds for the duration of the Test match.