CA mom who ordered teen basketball player daughter to sucker-punch opponent is ordered to pay $9,000

A California mother has been ordered to pay back $9,000 to the victim’s family after ordering her teenage daughter to punch her opponent.

Tira Hunt – ex-girlfriend of former NBA player Corey Benjamin and mother of the then 14-year-old attacker – was charged with contributing to the crime of a minor and battery for the November incident.

She has entered into a diversionary program and has been ordered to pay the high price and write letters of apology to the victim Lauryn Ham, now 16, and her family.

She escaped jail time after the judge allowed her to participate in a diversion program.

Hunt, 44, is also required to take an anger management course after instructing her daughter to “beat” Ham, then 15.

The video shows Hunt’s daughter – whose name has not been released because she is a minor – shoots a three-pointer when Ham comes to block her and accidentally knocks them both to the ground.

Ham reportedly suffered a concussion.

You can hear Hunt yelling, “You must hit her.”

You can see both girls get up and walk down the field before the teen violently changes course and runs towards Ham, punching her and knocking her to the ground.

Ham’s mother, Alice, said she was “shocked” by the event and recently said in court that she “cannot let this go.”

“As a mother, I can’t sweep this under the rug in good conscience,” Alice said. “You choose to use your daughter to promote violence and you approve of your daughter. What kind of mother does that?’

Benjamin has previously apologized for his daughter’s action, claiming, “This is not how I raised my daughter.”

“To the young lady who was beaten by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I offer my sincere apologies and pray for your complete healing, both physically and emotionally,” he said at the time.

The incident was reportedly not his daughter’s first.

According to Kevin Hahn, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, the then 14-year-old was previously caught swinging at two opponents during a tournament game in September 2021.

“It is my understanding that the organization that held the tournament has banned her and suspended her from other tournaments in their organization,” Hahn said, as quoted by NBCLA.

Hahn said it is possible that the organizers of the November tournament were not aware of the girl’s suspension.